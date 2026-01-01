Sunday 5pm-7pm, 89.9 FM

"The Get Down" Hosted by Ragan Whiteside Contemporary Soul-Jazz recording artist, vocalist, and songwriter brings her prodigious talent to public radio. Jazz flutist Ragan Whiteside debuts her syndicated radio show, "The Get Down," on the AAPRC network. The two-hour weekly show incorporates the music Ragan loves—jazz, R&B, soul, fusion, and funk—into an upbeat, urbane mix. An Atlanta resident, Ragan's talent as a radio host was spotted by WCLK's Program Director four years ago. Her local show has been a great success.