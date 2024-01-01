Swingin' Down the Lane

Thursday 9pm, 89.9 FM

Explore the Big Band Era! Dr. David Miller, program host, invites listeners to sample the music that dominated the American scene during the mid-20th century. He tells the stories behind performances by big band leaders, vocalists, arrangers and jazz artists. Based on his extensive knowledge supplemented by interviews with famous performers, he puts the spotlight on music created for studio recordings, Broadway musicals, Hollywood movies, jazz sessions and big band concerts.