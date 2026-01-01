Mondays 10am-11am, AM 670

Gaënö’ is a one hour, weekly show produced for Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network, that focuses on the various genres of contemporary music created by talented artists from the numerous Indigenous Nations of Turtle Island. Gaënö’ seeks to not only entertain audiences with great music but to also educate listeners who may not be familiar with, or are new to the modern Native American music scene. Nearly every episode is accompanied by a 15-20 minute interview with a featured artist, where you get to know the person behind the music.