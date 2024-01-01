Saturday 12pm, 89.9 FM

Drawing on an international network of experts, analysts, activists and artists, CounterSpin dissects news coverage of a wide range of issues and current events. The show is a welcome antidote to the tweedle-dee, tweedle-dum reporting that dominates mainstream media. CounterSpin provides a critical examination of the major stories every week, and exposes what the mainstream media might have missed in their own coverage. Combining lively discussion and a thoughtful media critique, CounterSpin is unlike any other show on the dial. CounterSpin exposes and highlights biased and inaccurate news; censored stories; sexism, racism and homophobia in the news; the power of corporate influence; gaffes and goofs by leading TV pundits; TV news' narrow political spectrum; attacks on free speech; and more.