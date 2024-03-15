© 2024 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Community
Community Corner with KDLG

Colorful qaspeqs and plenty of laughter at Beaver Round-Up class

By Christina McDermott
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:45 PM AKDT
Dora Andrew-Irkhe teaches a qaspeq-making class. During the class, she taught about traditional measuring methods and different qaspeq styles. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
Dora Andrew-Irkhe teaches a qaspeq-making class. During the class, she taught about traditional measuring methods and different qaspeq styles. February 28, 2024.
Dora Andrew-Irkhe measures material for a qaspeq. Andrew-Irkhe held a qaspeq-making class where she taught traditional Yup'ik ways of measuring. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
Dora Andrew Irkhe measures material for a qaspeq. Andrew Irkhe held a qaspeq-making class where she taught traditional Yup'ik ways of measuring. February 28, 2024.

Students sewed brightly colored qaspeqs in Dillingham last month. The class came as part of the community's Beaver Round-Up celebration. Longtime educator Dora Andrew-Irkhe led about ten students in making their own qaseqs over the course of a day.

Andrew-Irkhe has spent decades creating the traditional Yup’ik garment and taught the students the history of the qaspeq as well as Yup’ik measuring methods, using halving as well as measurements with the hands. She said she has gained much of her knowledge from working with elders.

Listen to this audio postcard from the event by clicking the play button above.

Dora Andrew-Irkhe holds up a material for a qaspeq. Andrew-Irkhe held a qaspeq-making class where she taught traditional Yup'ik ways of measuring. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
Dora Andrew Irkhe holds up a material for a qaspeq. Andrew Irkhe held a qaspeq-making class where she taught traditional Yup'ik ways of measuring. February 28, 2024.

Beaver Round-Up's organization committee said in a statement to KDLG that the Bristol Bay Foundation approved the grant that funded this year’s Alaska Native craft classes.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Community Corner with KDLG
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
