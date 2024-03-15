Colorful qaspeqs and plenty of laughter at Beaver Round-Up class

Christina McDermott / KDLG Dora Andrew Irkhe measures material for a qaspeq. Andrew Irkhe held a qaspeq-making class where she taught traditional Yup'ik ways of measuring. February 28, 2024.

Students sewed brightly colored qaspeqs in Dillingham last month. The class came as part of the community's Beaver Round-Up celebration. Longtime educator Dora Andrew-Irkhe led about ten students in making their own qaseqs over the course of a day.

Andrew-Irkhe has spent decades creating the traditional Yup’ik garment and taught the students the history of the qaspeq as well as Yup’ik measuring methods, using halving as well as measurements with the hands. She said she has gained much of her knowledge from working with elders.

Beaver Round-Up's organization committee said in a statement to KDLG that the Bristol Bay Foundation approved the grant that funded this year’s Alaska Native craft classes.

