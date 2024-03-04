© 2024 KDLG
Community
Community Corner with KDLG

Snapshots from Beaver Round-Up 2024

By Christina McDermott
Published March 4, 2024 at 12:04 PM AKST
Dora Andrew-Irhke teaches a qaspeq-making class. Andrew-Irhke says she has been making qaspeqs for about 25 years and working with elders for over 30 years. February 28, 2024.
Dora Andrew-Irhke teaches a qaspeq making class. Andrew-Irhke says she has made qaspeqs for about 25 years and worked with elders for more than 30 years. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
The Beaver Round-Up parade queues in the Dillingham Middle/High School parking lot. The parade started at 4PM. February 28, 2024.
The Beaver Round-Up parade queues in the Dillingham Middle/High School parking lot. The parade started at 4PM. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
The Beaver Round-Up parade proceeds past City Hall. People on parade floats threw candy to kids and adults as they passed. February 28, 2024.
The Beaver Round-Up parade proceeds past City Hall. People on parade floats threw candy to kids and adults as they passed. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Community members skate on the town's ice rink. Folks off-rink enjoyed free moose soup. February 28, 2024.
Community members skate on the town's ice rink. Folks off-rink enjoyed free moose soup. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Players compete in one of Beaver Round-Up's basketball tournaments in Dillingham's High School Gym. This year, four men's teams and two women's teams competed. February 29, 2024.
Players compete in one of Beaver Round-Up's basketball tournaments in Dillingham's High School Gym. This year, four men's teams and two women's teams competed. February 29, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
The winning team at That '90s Trivia night, hosted at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus. February 29, 2024.
The winning team at That '90s Trivia night, hosted at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus. February 29, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
The United Tribes of Bristol Bay's annual Traditional Foods Feast Potluck fills Dillingham's Middle School Gym. February 29, 2024.
The United Tribes of Bristol Bay's annual Traditional Foods Feast Potluck fills Dillingham's Middle School Gym. February 29, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Contestants show off their skills at the Tuffest Fishermen's Contest, held at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus. March 1, 2024.
Community members show off their skills at the Tuffest Fishermen's Contest, held at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus. March 1, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Contestants drink a smoothie of eight distinct ingredients including sauerkraut, mixed berries and escargot at this year's Fear Factor event in Dillingham's Middle School Gym. March 1, 2024.
Contestants drink a smoothie of eight distinct ingredients including sauerkraut, mixed berries and escargot at this year's Fear Factor event in Dillingham's Middle School Gym. March 1, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Beaver Round-Up's basketball tournament closed out on Saturday. Teams competed in the High School Gym. March 2, 2024.
Beaver Round-Up's basketball tournament closes out on Saturday. Teams competed in the High School Gym. March 2, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Community members gather to buy and sell art, crafts, gifts and food at the Community Arts Bazaar. The event was held in the Middle School Gym. March 2, 2024.
Community members gather to buy and sell art, crafts, gifts and food at the Community Arts Bazaar. The event was held in the Middle School Gym. March 2, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
The UAF Bristol Bay Campus holds a necropsy training in its garage. March 2, 2024.
The UAF Bristol Bay Campus holds a necropsy training in its garage. March 2, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Chefs show off their skills at the Beaver Round-Up Chopped event in the Middle/High School's home economics room. March 3, 2024.
Chefs show off their skills at the Beaver Round-Up Chopped event in the Middle/High School's home economics room. March 3, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Young athletes compete in dodgeball in the Dillingham Middle School Gym. March 3 ,2024.
Young athletes compete in dodgeball in the Dillingham Middle School Gym. March 3 ,2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Dancers performing Yup'ik dances at Beaver Round-Up's closing ceremony in the Dillingham High School Gym. March 3, 2024.
Dancers performing Yup'ik dances at Beaver Round-Up's closing ceremony in the Dillingham High School Gym. March 3, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG

NUSHWAC's 2024 Beaver Round-Up brought adventure, art and fun to Dillingham last week. The five day celebration highlighted Alaska Native artists, tested '90s trivia knowledge, challenged the community's 'tuffest' fishermen, dialed up the fear factor, brought out community performers at the talent show and lip sync, opened the skate rink, and much more.

Sunday closed out with a ceremony featuring Yup'ik dance performances, raffle prizes and awards, followed by fireworks at the boat harbor.

Check out these snapshots from some of the community events at Beaver Round-Up 2024

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Community Corner with KDLG
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
