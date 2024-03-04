Snapshots from Beaver Round-Up 2024

NUSHWAC's 2024 Beaver Round-Up brought adventure, art and fun to Dillingham last week. The five day celebration highlighted Alaska Native artists, tested '90s trivia knowledge, challenged the community's 'tuffest' fishermen, dialed up the fear factor, brought out community performers at the talent show and lip sync, opened the skate rink, and much more.

Sunday closed out with a ceremony featuring Yup'ik dance performances, raffle prizes and awards, followed by fireworks at the boat harbor.

Check out these snapshots from some of the community events at Beaver Round-Up 2024

