Snapshots from Beaver Round-Up 2024
1 of 15 — 240228 Beaver Round Up qaspeq making.JPG
Dora Andrew-Irhke teaches a qaspeq making class. Andrew-Irhke says she has made qaspeqs for about 25 years and worked with elders for more than 30 years. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
2 of 15 — 240228 Beaver Round Up parade queue.JPG
The Beaver Round-Up parade queues in the Dillingham Middle/High School parking lot. The parade started at 4PM. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
3 of 15 — 240228 Beaver Round Up parade.JPG
The Beaver Round-Up parade proceeds past City Hall. People on parade floats threw candy to kids and adults as they passed. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
4 of 15 — 240228 Beaver Round up skating.JPG
Community members skate on the town's ice rink. Folks off-rink enjoyed free moose soup. February 28, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
5 of 15 — 240229 Beaver Round Up basketball 1.JPG
Players compete in one of Beaver Round-Up's basketball tournaments in Dillingham's High School Gym. This year, four men's teams and two women's teams competed. February 29, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
6 of 15 — 240229 Beaver Round Up Trivia.JPG
The winning team at That '90s Trivia night, hosted at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus. February 29, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
7 of 15 — 240229 Beaver Round Up Traditional Foods Feast.JPG
The United Tribes of Bristol Bay's annual Traditional Foods Feast Potluck fills Dillingham's Middle School Gym. February 29, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
8 of 15 — 240301 Beaver Round Up Toughest Fishermen.JPG
Community members show off their skills at the Tuffest Fishermen's Contest, held at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus. March 1, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
9 of 15 — 240301 Beaver Round Up Fear Factor.JPG
Contestants drink a smoothie of eight distinct ingredients including sauerkraut, mixed berries and escargot at this year's Fear Factor event in Dillingham's Middle School Gym. March 1, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
10 of 15 — 240302 Beaver Round Up basketball 2.JPG
Beaver Round-Up's basketball tournament closes out on Saturday. Teams competed in the High School Gym. March 2, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
11 of 15 — 240302 Beaver Round Up Community Bazaar.JPG
Community members gather to buy and sell art, crafts, gifts and food at the Community Arts Bazaar. The event was held in the Middle School Gym. March 2, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
12 of 15 — 240301 Beaver Round Up necropsy.JPG
The UAF Bristol Bay Campus holds a necropsy training in its garage. March 2, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
13 of 15 — 240303 Beaver Round Up Chopped.JPG
Chefs show off their skills at the Beaver Round-Up Chopped event in the Middle/High School's home economics room. March 3, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
14 of 15 — 240303 Beaver Round Up Dodgeball.JPG
Young athletes compete in dodgeball in the Dillingham Middle School Gym. March 3 ,2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
15 of 15 — 240303 Beaver Round Up Closing Ceremony.JPG
Dancers performing Yup'ik dances at Beaver Round-Up's closing ceremony in the Dillingham High School Gym. March 3, 2024.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
NUSHWAC's 2024 Beaver Round-Up brought adventure, art and fun to Dillingham last week. The five day celebration highlighted Alaska Native artists, tested '90s trivia knowledge, challenged the community's 'tuffest' fishermen, dialed up the fear factor, brought out community performers at the talent show and lip sync, opened the skate rink, and much more.
Sunday closed out with a ceremony featuring Yup'ik dance performances, raffle prizes and awards, followed by fireworks at the boat harbor.
Check out these snapshots from some of the community events at Beaver Round-Up 2024
Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.