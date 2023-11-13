Dillingham celebrates Veterans Day 2023
1 of 14 — 231110_Veteran day assembly og.JPG
Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
2 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly1.JPG
Students, teachers and community members gather for Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
3 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly2.JPG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
4 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly3.JPG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
5 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly4.JPG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
6 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly5.JPG
Community veterans are escorted into the assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
7 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly8.JPG
Dillingham's Color Guard brings in the United States flag and the State of Alaska flag. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
8 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly 10.JPG
A veteran stands when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which he served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
9 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly11.JPG
Veterans stands when the Dillingham band plays the medley of the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
10 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly12.JPG
Veterans stands when the Dillingham band plays the medley of the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
11 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly 13.JPG
Veterans stand when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
12 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly14.JPG
Veterans stand when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
KDLG / Christina McDermott
13 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly 15.JPG
The end of Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
14 of 14 — 231110_veteran day assembly16.JPG
Veterans proceed out of the assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
On November 10, the Dillingham community gathered in the high school gym to celebrate the area's veterans. Check out these photos from the assembly.