© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Community Corner with KDLG

Dillingham celebrates Veterans Day 2023

By Christina McDermott
Published November 13, 2023 at 9:36 AM AKST
Dillingham's veteran's day assembly.
1 of 14  — 231110_Veteran day assembly og.JPG
Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Students, teachers and community members gather for Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly. November 10, 2023.
2 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly1.JPG
Students, teachers and community members gather for Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
3 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly2.JPG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
4 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly3.JPG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
5 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly4.JPG
Posters that are part of Dillingham's 'Honoring our Elder Veterans' project. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Community veterans are escorted into the assembly. November 10, 2023.
6 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly5.JPG
Community veterans are escorted into the assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Dillingham's Color Guard brings in the United States flag and the State of Alaska flag. November 10, 2023.
7 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly8.JPG
Dillingham's Color Guard brings in the United States flag and the State of Alaska flag. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
A veteran stands when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which he served. November 10, 2023.
8 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly 10.JPG
A veteran stands when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which he served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Veterans stand when the Dillingham band plays the
9 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly11.JPG
Veterans stands when the Dillingham band plays the medley of the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Veterans stands when the Dillingham band plays the medley of the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
10 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly12.JPG
Veterans stands when the Dillingham band plays the medley of the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Veterans stand when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
11 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly 13.JPG
Veterans stand when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Veterans stand when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
12 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly14.JPG
Veterans stand when the Dillingham band plays the the medley from the division of the armed forces in which they served. November 10, 2023.
KDLG / Christina McDermott
The end of Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly.
13 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly 15.JPG
The end of Dillingham's Veterans Day assembly.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Veterans proceed out of the assembly. November 10, 2023.
14 of 14  — 231110_veteran day assembly16.JPG
Veterans proceed out of the assembly. November 10, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG

On November 10, the Dillingham community gathered in the high school gym to celebrate the area's veterans. Check out these photos from the assembly.

Community Corner with KDLG
Stay Connected
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
See stories by Christina McDermott