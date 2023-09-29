Dillingham hosts Cross Country Regions

Dillingham is hosting Cross Country Regions this Saturday, where runners from around southwest Alaska will be looking to qualify for the state championships. Dillingham 9th grader Jens Fonkert says he’s excited for the chance to race. KDLG’s Christina McDermott learned more from Fonkert about what to expect, and how runners prepare.

Christina McDermott: Thank you for joining the studio today, Jens.

Jens Fonkert: Thank you.

McDermott: So, this weekend is Cross Country Regions in Dillingham. [It's] on Saturday. How are you feeling about it? Are you excited?

Fonkert: Yeah, I'm really excited. I've been doing good [in] the past few races. I'm really excited for Regions.

McDermott: What race will you be competing in?

Fonkert: [The] High School Boys' race, which is all the high school boys in the region.

McDermott: What is that region?

Fonkert: Lake and Penn, which is like Newhalen, and Bristol Bay, and then Dillingham and Southwest, like Manokotak, [New Stuyahok], Togiak, all around there.

McDermott: Okay, great. So how long is the race for cross country?

Fonkert: Probably like 45 minutes for last place, but the top 10 will probably all be under 21 or 22 [minutes].

McDermott: That's a big range. And that's 5k?

Fonkert: Yes.

McDermott: Wow. What's one thing you do to prepare for a race like that?

Fonkert: Drink a lot of water, and just do a light practice earlier. Or, on the Friday before that, yoga, stretching, or a really small run. And not eat a whole lot before the race.

McDermott: What's one thing you're looking forward to about this weekend?

Fonkert: That if I get [in the] top 10, I'll be able to go to State in Palmer.

McDermott: Oh, cool. And when is State?

Fonkert: The weekend after Regions.

McDermott: And [will] you be racing the same race at State?

Fonkert: Yes. Just up against way more kids.

McDermott: Well, really good luck, and good luck to the whole team, and I look forward to hear how everybody does!

Fonkert: Thank you.

The competition starts at 12PM with awards given at 3 PM. Qualifiers will compete at the state championships in Palmer on October 7.

