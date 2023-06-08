© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Community Corner with KDLG

Snapshots from Dillingham's 3rd annual Pride

By Christina McDermott
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Community members celebrate Dillingham's 3rd annual Pride. June 3, 2023.
1 of 11  — 20230603_Pride5.jpg
Community members celebrate Dillingham's 3rd annual Pride. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Desi Bond organized the event. June 3, 2023.
2 of 11  — 20230603_Pride1.jpg
Desi Bond organized the event. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
A canine ally. June 3, 2023.
3 of 11  — 20230603_Pride3.JPG
A canine ally. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
The barbecue celebration included a Pride cake. June 3, 2023.
4 of 11  — 20230603_Pride4.jpg
The barbecue celebration included a Pride cake. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Community members with the celebratory cake. June 3, 2023.
5 of 11  — 20230603_Pride2.jpg
Community members with the celebratory cake. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Community members march around town. June 3, 2023.
6 of 11  — 20230603_Pride7.jpg
Community members march around town. June 3, 2023.
KDLG
Community members march around town. June 3, 2023.
7 of 11  — 20230603_Pride8.JPG
Community members march around town. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
A group marches with a picture of Verner Stor Wilson III, who passed away earlier this year. June 3, 2023.
8 of 11  — 20230603_Pride10.JPG
A group marches with a picture of Verner Stor Wilson III, who passed away earlier this year. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
A group marches with signs celebrating love and acceptance for the LGBTQ2S+ community. June 3, 2023.
9 of 11  — 20230603_Pride11.JPG
A group marches with signs celebrating love and acceptance for the LGBTQ2S+ community. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Amber Webb's Curyung Pride flag. June 3, 2023.
10 of 11  — 20230603_Pride12.JPG
Amber Webb and Gregg Marxmiller hold a Pride flag. Webb designed the flag with local indigenous imagery. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Community members done colorful flags for the march. June 3, 2023.
11 of 11  — 230603 Desi_photo_Pride.jpg
Community members done colorful flags for the march. June 3, 2023.

Last Saturday, community members attended Dillingham's 3rd Pride. People gathered for a barbecue and raffle before marching through town.

The event welcomed all. Participants celebrated for the LGBTQ2S+ community, showing support and acceptance while acknowledging the adversity the queer community still faces.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Community Corner with KDLG
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
See stories by Christina McDermott
Related Content