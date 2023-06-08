Snapshots from Dillingham's 3rd annual Pride
1 of 11 — 20230603_Pride5.jpg
Community members celebrate Dillingham's 3rd annual Pride. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
2 of 11 — 20230603_Pride1.jpg
Desi Bond organized the event. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
3 of 11 — 20230603_Pride3.JPG
A canine ally. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
4 of 11 — 20230603_Pride4.jpg
The barbecue celebration included a Pride cake. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
5 of 11 — 20230603_Pride2.jpg
Community members with the celebratory cake. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
6 of 11 — 20230603_Pride7.jpg
Community members march around town. June 3, 2023.
KDLG
7 of 11 — 20230603_Pride8.JPG
Community members march around town. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
8 of 11 — 20230603_Pride10.JPG
A group marches with a picture of Verner Stor Wilson III, who passed away earlier this year. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
9 of 11 — 20230603_Pride11.JPG
A group marches with signs celebrating love and acceptance for the LGBTQ2S+ community. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
10 of 11 — 20230603_Pride12.JPG
Amber Webb and Gregg Marxmiller hold a Pride flag. Webb designed the flag with local indigenous imagery. June 3, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
11 of 11 — 230603 Desi_photo_Pride.jpg
Community members done colorful flags for the march. June 3, 2023.
Last Saturday, community members attended Dillingham's 3rd Pride. People gathered for a barbecue and raffle before marching through town.
The event welcomed all. Participants celebrated for the LGBTQ2S+ community, showing support and acceptance while acknowledging the adversity the queer community still faces.
Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.