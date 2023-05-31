Dillingham welcomes 6 summer EMTs

Six summer EMTs will ensure the community continues to have emergency medical attention through the busy fishing season. KDLG’s Christina McDermott spoke with Dillingham's Fire Dept. Coordinator Scott Runzo about the summer hires.

Christina McDermott: Hi, Scott!

Scott Runzo: Good morning.

McDermott: Scott is here to talk about summer EMTs and how the city manages medical responsibilities when many, many people are out fishing. So what should people in the community know about summer EMTs?

Runzo: We all know that our population increases, and we have people from all over the world come, as well [as] from the villages. There's just a lot more activity. Most of our volunteers are consumed with summer activities, so the city and other organizations help support our summer EMTs. So we have three summer EMTs who come from out of state and we have three from in-region.

McDermott: And what is the fire department's role in that? Or is it just generally the city's role?

Runzo: The fire department manages all the summer EMTs — makes sure they're licensed, makes sure they're qualified, and then manages them throughout the whole summer.

McDermott: And do people do anything differently during an emergency in the summer?

Runzo: No. I think it's just encouraging to know that in the summer there will be 24-hour coverage for medical needs and for medical services, which is kind of encouraging, and all the people that we have this summer are certified EMT-1s. So that's kind of exciting.

McDermott: What is an EMT-1?

Runzo: Emergency medical technician one. You can be a 'two' and then you can go on up the paramedic. So an EMT-1 is generally the standard across most states to have in the ambulances.

McDermott: That's great. Do we know anything about the EMTs that are coming?

Runzo: We do! We have one returning from last year — two of them are from LA, one of them is from Iowa. And our local ones — we hired them first. We make sure it's in-region so we can offer them the positions first. This year, we have three EMTs from the Dillingham area, which is really exciting. The fire department hosted an EMT class — a shout out to Clint Reigh for doing that for us — and we actually are producing more EMTs right here in Dillingham. So that's exciting.

McDermott That's really cool. Anything else the community should know?

Runzo: Say ‘hi’ to them when you see them. They're from LA and they ended up in Dillingham this summer, so they’ll be a little shocked. But just know that you're covered medically this summer, and thanks to BBEDC who's funded several of those positions and for the city for funding those positions.

McDermott All right. Well, thank you, Scott. If anyone has any questions who should they reach out to?

Runzo: Call us down to the Fire Office 907-842-2288.

McDermott: Great. Well, thank you have a great day.

Runzo: You bet.

