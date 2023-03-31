Sea ice update Feb. 6, 2023

Transcript:

This is Michael from the Alaska Sea Ice program with an update on sea ice conditions.

Return of a continental airmass has helped growth over the weekend. Polynyas that have formed an offshore flow look to be mostly filled in with new ice. The current low pressure system affecting the weather has brought more of a maritime air mass over the Alaska Peninsula. As such, the ice around Port Heiden and Pilot Point is struggling to grow as much as the rest of Bristol Bay. While the ice does show signs of the previous warm up there is still high concentration young ice between Cape Constantine and Cape Newenham. Weak winds at the surface and a cold interior air mass will set up a period of good growing conditions for sea ice this week. By late week a stronger system moving south of the Alaska Peninsula bring a period of strong offshore winds which will open up a large polynya off the coast between Cape Newenham and Naknek while moving older ice in the area into the outer Bristol Bay where it will melt and warmer waters that are still plus two to plus three Celsius. I'm Michael with the Alaska Sea Ice program. Thanks for listening