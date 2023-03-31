Sea ice update Feb. 13, 2023

Transcript:

Hi, this is Mary-Beth from the Alaska Sea Ice program with an update on sea ice conditions.

Temperatures have been more conducive to sea ice growth recently, and that will continue through Wednesday. Sea ice will continue to grow and expand throughout Bristol Bay during this time, and the existing sea ice will drift south toward the Alaska Peninsula. A period of southerly winds and warmer temperatures will return late Wednesday as a low moves east across the southern Bering Sea. As the southerly winds return, expect sea ice to drift back north and compact against the northern and eastern coasts of Bristol Bay and the thinnest ice to melt again. I'm Mary-Beth with the Alaska Sea Ice program. Thanks for listening.

