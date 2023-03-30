Sea ice update Jan. 25, 2023

Transcript:

This is Mary-Beth from the Alaska Sea Ice program with an update.

While sea ice in Bristol Bay has been fairly persistent the past couple of days, with sea ice extending out to about Pilot Point along the Alaska Peninsula and along the north side of Bristol Bay, a more active weather pattern and warmer air moving into the region will result in larger sea ice changes in the next couple of days. Expect the existing sea ice to compact against the north side of the bay and any ice along the Alaska Peninsula to melt out through the weekend. A polynya will form off the coast from Goodnews Bay to Cape Newenham as the southerly and and easterly winds move in Thursday through the weekend. I'm Mary Beth with the Alaska Sea Ice program. Thanks for listening