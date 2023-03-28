© 2023 KDLG
Bristol Bay's Sea Ice Updates

Sea ice update Jan. 9, 2023

Published March 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM AKDT

Transcript:

This is Mary-Beth from the Alaska Sea Ice Program with an update.

See ice continues to struggle to establish especially south and west of Egegik as several week lows have been in the area lately. Another low is moving through the area Tuesday that will continue this trend. The thickest ice will remain along the north side of the bay and we'll compact along the northern Bristol Bay coast Tuesday before relaxing again with the tides and offshore winds returning polynyas will likely form on the north to northwest facing coastlines and the region during the period of southerly winds. I'm Mary-Beth with the Alaska sea ice program. Thanks for listening

