Sea ice update Jan. 4, 2023

Transcript:

Good afternoon. This is Michael from the Alaska Sea Ice Program with an update.

Widespread cloud cover has prevented much of a view of sea ice in the area. In general, wind flow has been relatively weak in variable across the area leading to existing ice moving with tides and currents air temperatures have been hovering in the mid-20s, which will only keep existing ice from melting and given current sea surface temperatures. Over the next several days, little changes is expected in air temperatures and wind, which will continue moving ice with tides and currents over the weekend. offshore winds and a colder air mass will push ice away from the coast from Cape Newenham through Naknek, which will open up a polynya and that should fill with ice fairly quickly. Existing ice will be pushed southward into Bristol Bay or warmer water will begin to slowly melt the ice

