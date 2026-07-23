Fish Numbers: July 23, 2026

Baywide

The bay-wide catch on Wednesday was 56,573 fish, bringing the cumulative catch to 29,441,591 sockeye; the catch forecast bay-wide is 32.26 million sockeye. Escapement yesterday was 51,634 fish, bringing the total run so far to 44,638,444 fish, surpassing the total run forecast of 44.05 million sockeye.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets caught 3,717 fish on Wednesday, for a total season harvest of 8,983,134, with an average drift delivery of 226 sockeye. The forecasted harvest is 13.9 million sockeye.

The total run this season in the Nushagak District is now 15,163,427 sockeye. Their pre-season forecast is an 18.39 million fish run.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 5,380 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 3,123,371 sockeye up the Nushagak so far. The Nushagak River is estimated to see an 11.1 million fish run this season, and they are past their escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.6 million fish.

0 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 35,944 fish so far this season. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon in the Nushagak River is 55,000 to 120,000 fish.

2,150 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 183,102 fish.

Wood River

The Wood River tower crews counted 5,598 sockeye on Wednesday, making their total count 2,567,640 fish, with another 492 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

The Wood River is estimated to see a 6.43 million fish run this season, and they are within their escapement goal range of 700,000 to 2.8 million fish.

Igushik

Igushik crews counted 14,838 fish yesterday, for a total escapement so far of 489,282 fish, with an additional 4,422 sockeye as of 6 a.m. this morning. They have an estimated run of 890,000 fish, and have surpassed the escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000 fish.

Togiak

In Togiak, 1,826 fish were caught yesterday; their total season catch is 126,322 sockeye, with an average drift delivery of 153 sockeye.

The Togiak tower crews counted 7,434 sockeye on Wednesday, making their total count 29,760 fish, plus another 1,254 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

The Togiak River’s forecasted inshore sockeye run this season is 530,000 fish, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

In the Naknek-Kvichak district, 17,158 fish were caught yesterday, bringing their total catch to 6,123,780, with an average drift delivery of 126 sockeye. Their forecasted season harvest is 6.2 million sockeye.

No escapement counts from the Naknek crews, their total is 892,326 fish. The Naknek river is within the escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million, and has an estimated inshore run of 3.9 million sockeye.

Kvichak crews counted 1,728 fish yesterday for a total of 3,073,776 sockeye so far. That’s within the Kvichak’s escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million fish. The estimated inshore run for the Kvichak is 3.9 million fish.

Yesterday, Alagnak towers counted 7,248 fish, for a season total of 1,395,642 fish so far. The Alagnak River’s forecasted run is for 3.2 million sockeye, and they are well past their minimum escapement goal of 210,000 sockeye.

The total run for Naknek-Kvichak is 11,485,524 fish, which is above the pre-season run forecast of 11 million fish.

Egegik

Egegik crews caught 26,347 fish yesterday, with an average drift delivery of 304 sockeye. Their season total catch is 8,867,176 sockeye so far, which is well above their harvest forecast of 7.5 million sockeye.

4,638 spawners made it past the counting towers in Egegik yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement to 1,982,052 fish so far. They are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million fish.

Overall, the total run for Egegik is 10,849,228 sockeye, which is above the forecasted inshore run of 8.9 million fish.

Ugashik

Ugashik crews hauled in 7,525 fish yesterday; their season’s total catch is 5,341,179 sockeye, with an average drift delivery yesterday of 228 sockeye. Ugashik has exceeded the forecasted harvest of 4.3 million fish.

4,770 fish were counted swimming past the Ugashik towers, bringing the total escapement to 1,643,004 fish. They have exceeded their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million sockeye.

The Ugashik total run is 6,984,183 fish so far, having exceeded the forecasted inshore run of 5.2 million fish.

Chignik River Weir

At the Chignik River weir, 13,866 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 550,143 sockeye.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 14,177 sockeye for a season total of 4,064,114 fish.

1 chinook was caught, their total season harvest is 2,070 so far.

Fleets caught 359 chum on Wednesday, for a season total of 612,029.

438 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 1,483,826.

217 Cohos were caught on Wednesday, their total is 10,165.

A total of 6,172,205 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M so far this season.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight