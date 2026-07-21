Fish Numbers: July 21, 2026

Baywide

The baywide catch on Monday was 164,316 fish, bringing the cumulative catch to 29,285,830 sockeye; the catch forecast baywide is 32.26 million sockeye. Escapement yesterday was 69,410 fish, bringing the total run so far to 44,379,907 fish, surpassing the total run forecast of 44.05 million sockeye.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets caught 14,689 fish on Monday, for a total season harvest of 8,970,260, with an average drift delivery of 285 sockeye. The forecasted harvest is 13.9 million sockeye.

The total run this season in the Nushagak District is now 15,098,231 sockeye. Their pre-season forecast is an 18.39 million fish run.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 3,422 sockeye on Monday, for a total of 3,111,843 sockeye up the Nushagak so far. The Nushagak River is estimated to see an 11.1 million fish run this season, and they are past their escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.6 million fish.

85 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 35,685 fish so far this season. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon in the Nushagak River is 55,000 to 120,000 fish.

1,336 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 178,084 fish.

Wood River

The Wood River tower crews counted 8,406 sockeye on Monday, making their total count 2,556,918 fish, with another 1,854 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

The Wood River is estimated to see a 6.43 million fish run this season, and they are within their escapement goal range of 700,000 to 2.8 million fish.

Igushik

Igushik crews counted 18,348 fish yesterday, for a total escapement so far of 459,210 fish, with an additional 6,540 sockeye as of 6 a.m. this morning. They have an estimated run of 890,000 fish, and have surpassed the escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000 fish.

Togiak

In Togiak, 16,913 fish were caught yesterday; their total season catch is 120,190 sockeye, with an average drift delivery of 322 sockeye.

The Togiak tower crews counted 4,140 sockeye on Monday, making their total count 19,146 fish, plus another 570 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

The Togiak River’s forecasted inshore sockeye run this season is 530,000 fish, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

In the Naknek-Kvichak district, 54,414 fish were caught yesterday, bringing their total catch to 6,087,750, with an average drift delivery of 187 sockeye. Their forecasted season harvest is 6.2 million sockeye.

Tower crews on the Naknek River counted 1,890 fish, for a total of 890,718 fish so far. The Naknek river is within the escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million, and has an estimated inshore run of 3.9 million sockeye.

Kvichak crews counted 1,350 fish yesterday for a total of 3,070,620 sockeye so far. That’s within the Kvichak’s escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million fish. The estimated inshore run for the Kvichak is 3.9 million fish.

Yesterday, Alagnak towers counted 9,780 fish, for a season total of 1,380,462 fish so far. The Alagnak River’s forecasted run is for 3.2 million sockeye, and they are well past their minimum escapement goal of 210,000 sockeye.

The total run for Naknek-Kvichak is 11,429,550 fish, which is above the pre-season run forecast of 11 million fish.

Egegik

Egegik crews caught 46,314 fish yesterday, with an average drift delivery of 268 sockeye. Their season total catch is 8,801,078 sockeye so far, which is well above their harvest forecast of 7.5 million sockeye.

14,910 spawners made it past the counting towers in Egegik yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement to 1,968,846 fish so far. They are still within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million fish.

Overall, the total run for Egegik is 10,769,924 sockeye, which is above the forecasted inshore run of 8.9 million fish.

Ugashik

Ugashik crews hauled in 31,986 fish yesterday; their season’s total catch is now 5,306,552 sockeye, with an average drift delivery yesterday of 333 sockeye. Ugashik has exceeded the forecasted harvest of 4.3 million fish.

7,164 fish were counted swimming past the Ugashik towers, bringing the total escapement to 1,636,314 fish. They have exceeded their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million sockeye.

The Ugashik total run is 6,942,866 fish so far, having exceeded the forecasted inshore run of 5.2 million fish.

Chignik River Weir

At the Chignik River weir, 31,614 sockeye swam through the weir on Monday, for a season total of 521,137 sockeye. 5,498 fish were part of the early run, and 26,116 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

We have received no harvest update from Area M on time to include in this report.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight