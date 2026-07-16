Fish Numbers: July 16, 2026

Baywide

The bay-wide catch on Wednesday was 598,868 fish, bringing the cumulative catch to 28,127,617 sockeye; the catch forecast bay-wide is 32.26 million sockeye. Escapement yesterday was 171,893 fish, bringing the total run so far to 42,854,684 fish. The forecast this year estimates a total run of 44.05 million sockeye.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets caught 53,602 fish on Wednesday, for a total season harvest of 8,835,351, with an average drift delivery of 232 sockeye. The forecasted harvest is 13.9 million sockeye. 73.8% of harvest has been caught by the drift fleet, 22.9% by Nushagak set netters, and 3.2% by set-netters in the Igushik.

The total run this season in the Nushagak District is now 14,815,018 sockeye. Their pre-season forecast is an 18.39 million fish run.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 8,963 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 3,084,961 sockeye up the Nushagak so far. The Nushagak River is estimated to see an 11.1 million fish run this season, and they are past their escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.6 million fish.

118 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 34,921 fish so far this season. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon in the Nushagak River is 55,000 to 120,000 fish.

1,024 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 170,255 fish.

Wood River

The Wood River tower crews counted 18,570 sockeye on Wednesday, making their total count 2,509,812 fish, with another 2,700 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

The Wood River is estimated to see a 6.43 million fish run this season, and they are within their escapement goal range of 700,000 to 2.8 million fish.

Igushik

Igushik crews counted 14,400 fish yesterday, for a total escapement so far of 384,894 fish, with an additional 2,658 sockeye as of 6 a.m. this morning. They have an estimated run of 890,000 fish, and are within the escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000 fish.

Togiak

In Togiak, 11,284 fish were caught yesterday; their total season catch is 84,967 sockeye, with an average drift delivery of 156 sockeye.

The Togiak tower crews counted 1,398 sockeye on Wednesday, making their total count 7,368 fish, plus another 360 sockeye past the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

The Togiak River’s forecasted inshore sockeye run this season is 530,000 fish, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

In the Naknek-Kvichak district, 249,000 fish were caught yesterday, bringing their total catch to 5,694,948, with an average drift delivery of 429 sockeye. Their forecasted season harvest is 6.2 million sockeye. So far, 15% of the district’s catch has been from Kvichak set-netters, 15.4% from Naknek set-netters, and 69.5% by the Naknek-Kvichak drift fleet.

Tower crews on the Naknek River counted 5,322 fish, for a total of 875,850 fish so far. The Naknek river is within the escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million, and has an estimated inshore run of 3.9 million sockeye.

Kvichak crews counted 39,252 fish yesterday for a total of 3,026,124 sockeye so far. That’s within the Kvichak’s escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million fish. The estimated inshore run for the Kvichak is 3.9 million fish.

Yesterday, Alagnak towers counted 25,992 fish, for a season total of 1,257,360 fish so far. The Alagnak River’s forecasted run is for 3.2 million sockeye, and they are well past their minimum escapement goal of 210,000 sockeye.

The total run for Naknek-Kvichak is now 10,884,210 fish. The pre-season run forecast for the district is about 11 million fish.

Egegik

Egegik crews caught 161,166 fish yesterday, with an average drift delivery of 596 sockeye. Their season total catch is 8,408,614 sockeye so far, which is well above their harvest forecast of 7.5 million sockeye. 83.3% of the harvest was caught by the drift fleet, and 16.7% by the set-netters.

14,988 spawners made it past the counting towers in Egegik yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement to 1,889,502 fish so far. They are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million fish.

Overall, the total run for Egegik is 10,298,116 sockeye, surpassing the forecasted inshore run of 8.9 million fish.

Ugashik

Ugashik crews hauled in 123,816 fish yesterday; their season’s total catch is now 5,103,737 sockeye, with an average drift delivery yesterday of 625 sockeye. Ugashik has exceeded the forecasted harvest of 4.3 million fish. 88.5% of the catch was caught by the drift fleets, and 11.5% was caught by set-netters.

43,008 fish were counted swimming past the Ugashik towers, bringing the total escapement to 1,586,196 fish. They have exceeded their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million sockeye.

The Ugashik total run is 6,764,933 fish so far, having exceeded the forecasted inshore run of 5.2 million fish.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 386 permits on 266 boats. That should rise to 387 permits on 267 boats by Saturday, and the number of DBoats will stay at 121.

The Ugashik District has 283 permits on 191 boats, which should move up to 287 permits on 194 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will rise from 92 to 93.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 704 permits on 511 boats. That will go up to 708 permits on 513 boats by Saturday. DBoats will go from 193 to 195.

In the Nushagak, there are 295 permits on 216 boats. In the next 2 days, that will decrease to 294 permits on 215 boats. DBoats will remain at 79.

The Togiak District has 23 permits on 23 boats, which will stay the same in the next two days.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,691 active permits on 1,207 boats and 485 DBoats.

Chignik River Weir

At the Chignik River weir, 18,025 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 436,440 sockeye. 5,744 fish were part of the early run, and 12,281 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

We have received no update from Area M in time for this report.

Messages to the Fleet

We have 1 message to the fleet tonight

For Josh on F/V Erlijo.

We are proud of you! The dogs miss you, and I guess we do too.

Love your family.