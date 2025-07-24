Fish Numbers Report: July 24, 2025

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 3,266 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 3,253,007 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

73 chinook passed the sonar, their total is 34,124. And 570 chum passed the sonar, their total is 366,981.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

3,972 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Wednesday, for a total of 2,646,264 so far, with another 2,052 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 8,526 fish yesterday, for a total of 645,330, with an additional 1,950 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

16,176 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Wednesday, for a total of 144,420, with another 1,590 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, and they are within the escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 17,106 fish, for a total of 2,958,960. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

23,460 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 2,125,458. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

1,044 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,382,106 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Ugashik

Escapement in Ugashik was 9,894 yesterday, for a total of 989,526 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 15,553 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 719,560 so far.

13,828 fish were part of the early run, and 1,725 fish were part of the late run.

Area M (we received this information later in the day, and it is not in the audio)

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 103,525 sockeye on Wednesday for a season total of 1,935,860.

232 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 6,091.

Fleets caught 36,884 chum on Wednesday, for a total of 734,931.

169,000 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 1,054,259.

And 6,479 cohos were caught on Wednesday, their total is 82,421.

A total of 3,813,561 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.