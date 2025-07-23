Fish Numbers Report: July 23, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Tuesday was 181,886 fish, making the total season catch 40,011,278. Overall escapement is at 15,103,779 so far. The total run as of Tuesday, July 22 was estimated at 55,115,057 sockeye. The run has surpassed its preseason forecast of 51.4 million fish, and it is within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 18,897 fish on Tuesday, for a total of 16,072,844 with an average drift delivery of 369 sockeye. They are above the pre-season catch forecast of 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 24,511 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,528,837 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 22,601,681, surpassing the pre-season forecast of 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 4,831 sockeye on Tuesday, for a total of 3,249,741 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

104 chinook passed the sonar, their total is 34,051. And 55 chum passed the sonar, their total is 366,411.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

9,378 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Tuesday, for a total of 2,642,292 so far, with another -3,924 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 10,302 fish yesterday, for a total of 636,804, with an additional 3,042 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

10,368 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Tuesday, for a total of 128,244, with another 1,848 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, and they are within the escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 61,060 fish yesterday; their total is 11,627,091, with a drift delivery of 315 sockeye. They have surpassed the pre-season catch forecast of 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 52,332 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,086,004 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 17,713,095, exceeding the pre-season forecast of 16 million sockeye.

Naknek River

No word from Naknek!

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 6,564 fish, for a total of 2,941,854. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

45,768 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 2,101,998. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 53,870 fish yesterday, making their total catch 7,350,006, with an average drift delivery of 473 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

4,152 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,381,062 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 8,731,068, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 48,059 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 4,885,235, with an average drift delivery of 481 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 9,150 yesterday, for a total of 979,632 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 5,864,867, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 19,819 sockeye swam through the weir on Tuesday, for a season total of 704,007 so far.

2,545 fish were part of the early run, and 17,274 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 65,538 sockeye on Tuesday for a season total of 1,829,729.

11 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 5,859.

Fleets caught 16,585 chum on Tuesday, for a total of 685,059.

59,129 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 885,008.

And 4,540 cohos were caught on Tuesday, their total is 75,918.

A total of 3,481,572 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.