Fish Numbers Report: July 22, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Monday was ~279,000 fish, making the total season catch ~39,829,000. The total run as of Monday, July 21 was estimated at ~54,826,000 sockeye. The run has surpassed its preseason forecast of 51.4 million fish, and it is within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 6,592 sockeye on Monday, for a total of 3,244,910 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

24 chinook passed the sonar, their total is 33,947. And 438 chum passed the sonar, their total is 366,356.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

8,514 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Monday, for a total of 2,632,914 so far, with another 2,622 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 8,664 fish yesterday, for a total of 626,502, with an additional 2,796 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

8,622 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Monday, for a total of 117,876, with another 2,130 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 7,488 fish yesterday, their total is 1,042,152. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 1,836 fish, for a total of 2,935,290. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

4,932 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 2,056,230. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

1,446 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,376,910 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Ugashik

Escapement in Ugashik was 9,420 yesterday, for a total of 970,482 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 13,763 sockeye swam through the weir on Monday, for a season total of 684,188 so far.

2,036 fish were part of the early run, and 11,700 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 38,473 sockeye on Monday for a season total of 1,764,191.

No chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 5,848.

Fleets caught 2,722 chum on Monday, for a total of 668,474.

1,004 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 825,879.

And 826 cohos were caught on Monday, their total is 71,378.

A total of over 3,335,769 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.