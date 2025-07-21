Fish Numbers Report: July 21, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Sunday was 137,320 fish, making the total season catch 39,549,946. Overall escapement is at 14,945,752 so far. The total run as of Sunday, July 20 was estimated at 54,495,717 sockeye. The run has surpassed its preseason forecast of 51.4 million fish, and it is within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 34,344 fish on Sunday, for a total of 16,034,545 with an average drift delivery of 242 sockeye. Nushagak is past its pre-season catch forecast of 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 20,315 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,480,556 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 22,515,101, surpassing the pre-season forecast of 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 5,531 sockeye on Sunday, for a total of 3,238,318 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

179 chinook passed the sonar, their total is 33,923. And no chum passed the sonar, their total is 365,918.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

6,708 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Sunday, for a total of 2,624,400 so far, with another 1,326 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 8,076 fish yesterday, for a total of 617,838, with an additional 3,138 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

9,174 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Sunday, for a total of 109,254, with another 1,542 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 72,932 fish yesterday; their total is 11,438,105, with a drift delivery of 506 sockeye. They have surpassed the pre-season catch forecast of 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 14,052 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,019,426 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 17,457,521, exceeding the pre-season forecast of 16 million sockeye.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 2,466 fish yesterday, their total is 1,034,664. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 6,372 fish, for a total of 2,933,454. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

5,214 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 2,051,298. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 18,775 fish yesterday, making their total catch 7,218,551, with an average drift delivery of 238 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

2,748 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,375,464 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 8,594,015, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 11,269 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 4,782,662, with an average drift delivery of 162 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 7,644 yesterday, for a total of 961,062 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 5,743,724, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Chignik River weir

No word from Chignik, check back here tomorrow!

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 2,877 sockeye on Sunday for a season total of 1,710,137.

No chinook, coho, pinks, or chum were caught the other day.

A total of 3,254,297 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.