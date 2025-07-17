Fish Numbers Report: July 17, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Wednesday was 326,338 fish, making the total season catch 38,258,994. Overall escapement is at 14,539,184 so far. The total run as of Wednesday, July 16 was estimated at 52,838,178 sockeye. The run has surpassed its preseason forecast of 51.4 million fish, and it is within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 99,997 fish on Wednesday, for a total of 15,799,524 with an average drift delivery of 290 sockeye. Nushagak is past its pre-season catch forecast of 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 30,038 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,374,570 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 22,174,094, surpassing the pre-season forecast of 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 6,902 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 3,216,830 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

No chinook passed the sonar; their total is 33,747 so far this season. And 1,194 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 363,428.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

14,676 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Wednesday, for a total of 2,575,704 so far, with another 5,706 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 8,460 fish yesterday, for a total of 582,036, with an additional 1,560 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

8,334 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Wednesday, for a total of 76,272, with another 1,926 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 66,277 fish yesterday; their total is 10,870,853, with a drift delivery of 156 sockeye. They have surpassed the pre-season catch forecast of 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 64,020 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,820,954 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 16,691,807, exceeding the pre-season forecast of 16 million sockeye.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 8,826 fish yesterday, their total is 998,862. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 17,196 fish, for a total of 2,857,500. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

37,998 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,964,592. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 81,416 fish yesterday, making their total catch 6,939,494, with an average drift delivery of 416 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

10,842 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,358,286 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 8,297,780, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 78,648 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 4,573,021, with an average drift delivery of 349 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 24,420 yesterday, for a total of 909,102 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 5,522,123, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

Vessel registration info will no longer be available for the season.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 18,593 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 588,666 so far.

5,349 fish were part of the early run, and 13,244 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 40,299 sockeye on Wednesday for a season total of 1,527,478.

No chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 4,050.

Fleets caught 5,214 chum on Wednesday, for a total of 571,384.

1,660 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 465,000.

And 343 cohos were caught on Wednesday, their total is 41,519.

A total of 2,609,430 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.