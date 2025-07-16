Fish Numbers Report: July 16, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Tuesday was 578,043 fish, making the total season catch 37,932,239. Overall escapement is at 14,401,530 so far. The total run as of Tuesday, July 15 was estimated at 52,473,769 sockeye. The run has surpassed its preseason forecast of 51.4 million fish, and it is within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 167,453 fish on Tuesday, for a total of 15,699,527 with an average drift delivery of 371 sockeye. They are just under the pre-season catch forecast of 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 45,182 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,344,532 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 22,044,059, surpassing the pre-season forecast of 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 14,567 sockeye on Tuesday, for a total of 3,209,928 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

446 chinook passed the sonar; their total is 33,747 so far this season. And 1,802 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 362,234.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

18,588 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Tuesday, for a total of 2,561,028 so far, with another 4,338 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 12,018 fish yesterday, for a total of 573,576, with an additional 1,770 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

7,668 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Tuesday, for a total of 67,938, with another 1,332 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 173,154 fish yesterday; their total is 10,804,159, with a drift delivery of 366 sockeye. They have surpassed the pre-season catch forecast of 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 78,126 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,756,934 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 16,621,093, exceeding the pre-season forecast of 16 million sockeye.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 17,454 fish yesterday, their total is 990,036. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 30,780 fish, for a total of 2,840,304. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

29,892 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,926,594. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 108,318 fish yesterday, making their total catch 6,858,078, with an average drift delivery of 405 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

28,772 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,347,444 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 8,205,522, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 129,118 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 4,494,373, with an average drift delivery of 516 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 28,770 yesterday, for a total of 884,682 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 5,459,055, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 221 permits on 156 boats. By Friday that should move up to 222 permits on 156 boats, and the number of DBoats will go from 66 to 67.

The Ugashik District has 316 permits on 215 boats, which should increase to 319 permits on 218 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will remain at 101.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 651 permits on 483 boats. That should increase to 663 permits on 493 boats by Friday. DBoats will increase from 168 to 170.

In the Nushagak, there are 425 permits on 301 boats. In the next 2 days that should move down to 420 permits on 298 boats. DBoats will go from 123 to 121.

In Togiak there are 23 permits on 23 boats, and that should stay the same by Friday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,636 active permits on 1,178 boats and 458 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 12,126 sockeye swam through the weir on Tuesday, for a season total of 570,073 so far.

3,940 fish were part of the early run, and 8,186 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 119,514 sockeye on Tuesday for a season total of 1,476,860.

176 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 4,015.

Fleets caught 136,911 chum on Tuesday, for a total of 561,008.

97,785 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 433,309.

And 10,706 cohos were caught on Tuesday, their total is 40,393.

A total of 2,515,584 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.