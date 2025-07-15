Fish Numbers Report: July 15, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Monday was 996,062 fish, making the total season catch 37,354,196. Overall escapement is at 14,213,290 so far. The total run as of Monday, July 14 was estimated at 51,747,486 sockeye. The run has surpassed its preseason forecast of 51.4 million fish, and it is within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 213,994 fish on Monday, for a total of 15,532,074 with an average drift delivery of 440 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 59,662 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,299,578 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 21,831,652, surpassing the pre-season forecast of 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 17,182 sockeye on Monday, for a total of 3,195,352 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

58 chinook passed the sonar; their total is 33,301 so far this season. And 4,432 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 360,432.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

20,862 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Monday, for a total of 2,542,344 so far, with another 5,706 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 21,618 fish yesterday, for a total of 560,286, with an additional 2,436 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

10,428 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Monday, for a total of 60,270, with another 906 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 460,231 fish yesterday; their total is 10,631,005, with a drift delivery of 485 sockeye. They have surpassed the pre-season catch forecast of 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 114,420 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,678,808 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 16,389,813, exceeding the pre-season forecast of 16 million sockeye.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 14,310 fish yesterday, their total is 972,582. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 61,656 fish, for a total of 2,809,524. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

38,454 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,896,702. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 174,944 fish yesterday, making their total catch 6,749,760, with an average drift delivery of 633 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

17,430 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,318,722 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 8,068,482, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 146,893 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 4,365,255, with an average drift delivery of 580 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 29,268 yesterday, for a total of 855,912 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 5,321,167, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 221 permits on 156 boats. By Thursday that should move up to 222 permits on 157 boats, and the number of DBoats will remain at 66.

The Ugashik District has 317 permits on 216 boats, which should stay the same in the next 2 days. DBoats will remain at 101.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 648 permits on 481 boats. That should increase to 657 permits on 489 boats by Thursday. DBoats will increase from 167 to 168.

In the Nushagak, there are 431 permits on 305 boats. In the next 2 days that should move down to 429 permits on 304 boats. DBoats will go from 125 to 124.

In Togiak there are 23 permits on 23 boats, and that should stay the same by Thursday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,640 active permits on 1,181 boats and 459 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 31,014 sockeye swam through the weir on Monday, for a season total of 557,947 so far.

11,331 fish were part of the early run, and 19,683 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 34,419 sockeye on Monday for a season total of 1,356,002.

1 chinook was caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 3,839.

Fleets caught 65,779 chum on Monday, for a total of 423,965.

10,657 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 335,276.

And 2,539 cohos were caught on Monday, their total is 29,687.

A total of 2,148,769 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.