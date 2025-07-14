Fish Numbers Report: July 14, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Sunday was 996,806 fish, making the total season catch 36,358,134. Overall escapement is at 13,980,486 so far. The total run as of Sunday, July 13 was estimated at 50,558,620 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and we are within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 271,827 fish on Sunday, for a total of 15,318,080 with an average drift delivery of 521 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 59,606 yesterday, for an overall count of 6,238,320 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 21,556,400, surpassing the preseason forecast of 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 13,010 sockeye on Sunday, for a total of 3,178,170 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

52 chinook passed the sonar; their total is 33,243 so far this season. And 2,757 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 356,000.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

19,686 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Sunday, for a total of 2,521,482 so far, with another 4,458 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Wood River has passed its escapement forecast of 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 26,910 fish yesterday, for a total of 538,668, with an additional 5,082 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

7,872 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Sunday, for a total of 49,842, with another 2,100 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 418,022 fish yesterday; their total is 10,170,774, with a drift delivery of 497 sockeye. They have surpassed the pre-season catch forecast of 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 128,244 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,564,388 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 15,835,162, and the pre-season forecast is a 16 million sockeye run.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 19,668 fish yesterday, their total is 958,272. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 50,484 fish, for a total of 2,747,868. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

58,092 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,858,248. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 177,680 fish yesterday, making their total catch 6,578,816, with an average drift delivery of 739 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

11,730 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,301,292 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 7,876,108, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 129,176 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 4,218,362, with an average drift delivery of 623 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 35,154 yesterday, for a total of 826,644 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 5,165,006, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 222 permits on 157 boats. By Wednesday that should stay the same, and the number of DBoats will remain at 66.

The Ugashik District has 314 permits on 215 boats, which should increase to 319 permits on 219 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will move up from 99 to 100.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 632 permits on 468 boats. That should increase to 650 permits on 483 boats by Wednesday. DBoats will increase from 164 to 167.

In the Nushagak, there are 435 permits on 308 boats. In the next 2 days that should stay the same. DBoats will remain at 126.

In Togiak there are 23 permits on 23 boats, and that should stay the same by Wednesday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,626 active permits on 1,171 boats and 455 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 26,213 sockeye swam through the weir on Sunday, for a season total of 526,933 so far.

10,714 fish were part of the early run, and 15,499 fish were part of the late run.

The Chignik Bay District is closed as of yesterday due to a big fuel spill in the Lagoon. They project a roughly 48 hour closure.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 6,784 sockeye on Sunday for a season total of 1,321,257.

2 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 3,838.

Fleets caught 137 chum on Sunday, for a total of 358,168.

123 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 324,611.

And 23 cohos were caught on Sunday, their total is 27,148.

A total of 2,035,022 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

On Saturday, Port Moller wrapped up their work for the season with a final stock composition for July 9–10 and one last catch update.

North Peninsula 3.7%, Ugashik 20.1%, Egegik 12.0%, Naknek 15.0%, Alagnak 21.8%, Kvichak 11.0%, Nushagak 2.2%, Wood 0.7%, Igushik 8.6%, Togiak 4.0%, Kuskokwim 1.1%

For Port Moller catches on Saturday, no fish were caught at station 24, and station 2 was not fished.

Station 4 caught 0 fish in the small net and 4 fish in the big net. That catch index is 10.

Station 6 caught 5 fish in the small net and 16 fish in the big net. That catch index is 55.

Station 8 caught 9 fish in the small net and 10 fish in the big net. That catch index is 50.

Station 10 caught 2 fish in the small net and 7 fish in the big net. That catch index is 23.

Station 12 caught 2 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 11.

Station 14 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 16 caught 5 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 13.

Station 18 caught 4 fish in the small net and 8 fish in the big net. That catch index is 30.

Station 20 caught 9 fish in the small net and 10 fish in the big net. That catch index is 50.

Station 22 caught 25 fish in the small net and 10 fish in the big net. That catch index is 91.

Overall, the average catch index for Saturday was 30. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 509mm, and 530mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.