Fish Numbers Report: July 10, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Wednesday was 1,986,882 fish, making the total season catch 31,379,511. Overall escapement is at 12,327,803 so far. The total run as of Wednesday, July 9 was estimated at 44,607,314 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, we are within the preseason estimated range of 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 731,460 fish on Wednesday, for a total of 14,131,650 with an average drift delivery of 872 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 252,014 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,817,887 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 19,949,537, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 105,488 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 3,053,488 sockeye up the Nushagak so far, with another 16,000 counted at 6 a.m. this morning.

No chinook passed the sonar; their total is 32,297 so far this season. And 5,708 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 342,444.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

120,132 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Wednesday, for a total of 2,332,248 so far, with another 6,384 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 26,394 fish yesterday, for a total of 432,150, with an additional 4,128 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

4,758 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Wednesday, for a total of 21,312, with another 1,452 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 715,718 fish yesterday; their total is 8,163,728, with a drift delivery of 1,177 sockeye. They have surpassed the pre-season catch forecast of 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 355,364 yesterday, for an overall count of 4,726,188 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 13,289,916, and the pre-season forecast is a 16 million sockeye run.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 25,818 fish yesterday, their total is 836,910. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 120,624 fish, for a total of 2,354,442. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range of 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

188,922 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,534,836. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 305,796 fish yesterday, making their total catch 5,627,328, with an average drift delivery of 982 sockeye. Egegik has surpassed its pre-season catch forecast of 5.2 million fish.

50,232 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,203,030 fish. The Egegik river is past its escapement forecast of 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 6,880,358, and they are past their preseason run forecast of 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 233,908 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 3,380,703, with an average drift delivery of 1,007 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 105,336 yesterday, for a total of 559,386 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, and they are within their escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 4,390,089, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 221 permits on 157 boats. By Saturday that should stay the same, and the number of DBoats will remain at 65.

The Ugashik District has 300 permits on 203 boats, which should increase to 311 permits on 210 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will move up from 97 to 101.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 525 permits on 393 boats. That should increase to 569 permits on 419 boats by Saturday. DBoats will increase from 132 to 150.

In the Nushagak, there are 522 permits on 379 boats. In the next 2 days that should move down to 521 permits on 379 boats. DBoats will go from 142 to 141.

In Togiak there are 23 permits on 23 boats, and that should stay the same by Saturday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,591 active permits on 1,155 boats and 436 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 6,804 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 430,411 so far.

4,066 fish were part of the early run, and 2,738 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 41,242 sockeye on Wednesday for a season total of 1,198,471.

15 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 2,775.

Fleets caught 5,609 chum on Wednesday, for a total of 231,663.

74 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 175,015.

And 4 cohos were caught on Wednesday, their total is 6,099.

A total of 1,614,023 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

Yesterday, Port Moller sent out the latest stock composition of the season for July 7–July 8:

North Peninsula 2.6%, Ugashik 3.7%, Egegik 13.0%, Naknek 16.9%, Alagnak 6.8%, Kvichak 16.5%, Nushagak 17.9%, Wood 19.3%, Igushik 0.4%, Togiak 1.2%, Kuskokwim 1.6%

For Port Moller catches on Wednesday, no fish were caught at stations 2 and 20.

Station 4 caught 2 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 10.

Station 6 caught 26 fish in the small net and 15 fish in the big net. That catch index is 91.

Station 8 caught 9 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 25.

Station 10 caught 3 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 13.

Station 12 caught 4 fish in the small net and 4 fish in the big net. That catch index is 20.

Station 14 caught 2 fish in the small net and 3 fish in the big net. That catch index is 12.

Station 16 caught 0 fish in the small net and 3 fish in the big net. That catch index is 6.

Station 18 caught 2 fish in the small net and 4 fish in the big net. That catch index is 16.

Station 22 caught 3 fish in the small net and 17 fish in the big net. That catch index is 55.

Station 24 caught 1 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 5.

Overall, the average catch index for Wednesday was 22. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 508mm, and 530mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.

If you’d like to send a message to the fleet or get in touch with us, give us a call at 842-5281 or send us an email at fish@kdlg.org .