Fish Numbers Report: July 8, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Monday was 2,507,982 fish, making the total season catch 26,780,278. Overall escapement is at 10,799,958 so far. The total run as of Monday, July 7 was estimated at 38,380,236 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and the preseason estimated range is 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 630,817 fish on Monday, for a total of 12,471,307 with an average drift delivery of 735 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 203,028 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,355,408 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 17,826,715, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 73,110 sockeye on Monday, for a total of 2,888,082 sockeye up the Nushagak so far, with another 11,000 counted at 6 a.m. this morning.

188 Chinook passed the sonar; their total is 30,275 so far this season. And 6,459 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 324,432.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

82,434 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Monday, for a total of 2,112,390 so far, with another 14,346 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 47,484 fish yesterday, for a total of 354,936, with an additional 11,934 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik has surpassed its preseason escapement estimate of 340,000 fish, and it is within its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

6,546 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Monday, for a total of 13,242, with another 1,014 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 1,163,921 fish yesterday; their total is 6,429,212, with a drift delivery of 1,410 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is around 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 321,516 yesterday, for an overall count of 4,093,692 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 10,922,904, and the pre-season forecast is a 16 million sockeye run.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 67,452 fish yesterday, their total is 772,578. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 142,068 fish, for a total of 2,102,418. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and the Kvichak is within their escapement goal range is 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

111,996 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,218,696. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 391,330 fish yesterday, making their total catch 4,942,316, with an average drift delivery of 991 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 5.2 million fish.

136,564 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 1,042,236 fish. The Egegik river’s escapement forecast is 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 6,084,552, and the preseason run forecast is 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 321,914 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 2,861,341, with an average drift delivery of 1,491 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 46,260 yesterday, for a total of 295,380 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, with an escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 3,456,721, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 226 permits on 161 boats. By Thursday that should stay the same, and the number of DBoats will remain at 66.

The Ugashik District has 258 permits on 178 boats, which should increase to 305 permits on 206 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will move up from 80 to 99.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 439 permits on 332 boats. That should increase to 542 permits on 405 boats by Thursday. DBoats will increase from 107 to 137.

In the Nushagak, there are 552 permits on 396 boats. In the next 2 days that should move down to 550 permits on 395 boats. DBoats will go from 155 to 154.

In Togiak there are 22 permits on 22 boats, and that should increase to 23 permits on 23 boats by Thursday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,497 active permits on 1,089 boats and 408 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 23,843 sockeye swam through the weir on Monday, for a season total of 414,796 so far.

16,374 fish were part of the early run, and 7,469 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 35,196 sockeye on Monday for a season total of 1,106,127.

127 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 2,468 thus far.

Fleets caught 30,202 chum on Monday, for a total of 207,809.

10,923 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 145,878.

And 2,062 cohos were caught on Monday, their total is 2,666.

A total of 1,464,948 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

Yesterday, Port Moller sent out their tenth stock composition of the season for July 5–July 6.

North Peninsula 1.1%, Ugashik 15.1%, Egegik 11.4%, Naknek 13.3%, Alagnak 10.1%, Kvichak 14.7%, Nushagak 8.8%, Wood 14.2%, Igushik 9.3%, Togiak 1.1%, Kuskokwim 1.1%

For Port Moller catches on Monday, fish were caught at all stations.

Station 2 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Station 4 caught 2 fish in the small net and 3 fish in the big net. That catch index is 13.

Station 6 caught 28 fish in the small net and 11 fish in the big net. That catch index is 94.

Station 8 caught 7 fish in the small net and 4 fish in the big net. That catch index is 28.

Station 10 caught 0 fish in the small net and 22 fish in the big net. That catch index is 55.

Station 12 caught 28 fish in the small net and 25 fish in the big net. That catch index is 127.

Station 14 caught 12 fish in the small net and 9 fish in the big net. That catch index is 55.

Station 16 caught 15 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 38.

Station 18 caught 13 fish in the small net and 31 fish in the big net. That catch index is 106.

Station 20 caught 2 fish in the small net and 6 fish in the big net. That catch index is 19.

Station 22 caught 16 fish in the small net and 15 fish in the big net. That catch index is 72.

Station 24 caught 18 fish in the small net and 26 fish in the big net. That catch index is 106.

Overall, the average catch index for Monday was 55. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 507mm, and 530mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have 1 message to the fleet tonight.

To your parents’ only son

To your sisters’ only brother

To the uncle of 3 nephews and 2 nieces

To the proud father of Kanin Cap

Are Happy Birthday Wishes from deep in our hearts. You make us smile, Bondo

May the universe smile on you and the Mo Money crew on your 40th. Aloha Nui Loa

If you’d like to send a message to the fleet or get in touch with us, give us a call at 842-5281 or send us an email at fish@kdlg.org .