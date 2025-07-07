Fish Numbers Report: July 7, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Sunday was 1,472,418 fish, making the total season catch 24,271,955. Overall escapement is at 10,086,072 so far. The total run as of Sunday, July 6 was estimated at 35,208,027 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and the preseason estimated range is 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 502,277 fish on Sunday, for a total of 11,840,149 with an average drift delivery of 522 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 227,293 yesterday, for an overall count of 5,152,380 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 16,992,529, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 57,679 sockeye on Sunday, for a total of 2,814,972 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

2,476 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 30,087 so far this season. 9,567 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 317,973.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

119,238 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Sunday, for a total of 2,029,956 so far, with another 14,316 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 50,376 fish yesterday, for a total of 307,452, with an additional 9,540 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik’s preseason escapement estimate is 340,000 fish, and it is within its escapement goal range of 150,000 to 400,000.

Togiak

3,792 sockeye were counted by the Togiak tower crews on Sunday, for a total of 6,696, with another 2,526 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Escapement in the Togiak is an expected 230,000, with an escapement goal range of 120,000 to 270,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 426,749 fish yesterday; their total is 5,265,291, with a drift delivery of 914 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is around 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 233,193 yesterday, for an overall count of 3,772,221 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 9,537,512, and the pre-season forecast is a 16 million sockeye run.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 45,483 fish yesterday, their total is 705,171. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 115,956 fish, for a total of 1,960,350. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and their escapement goal range is 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

71,754 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 1,106,700. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 434,384 fish yesterday, making their total catch 4,550,986, with an average drift delivery of 992 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 5.2 million fish.

70,800 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 905,700 fish. The Egegik river’s escapement forecast is 1.1 million fish, and they are within their escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 5,606,686, and the preseason run forecast is 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 252,489 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 2,539,427, with an average drift delivery of 1,253 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 44,700 yesterday, for a total of 249,120 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, with an escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 2,988,547, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 226 permits on 161 boats. By Wednesday that should stay the same, and the number of DBoats will remain at 66.

The Ugashik District has 236 permits on 161 boats, which should increase to 298 permits on 202 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will move up from 75 to 96.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 400 permits on 302 boats. That should increase to 532 permits on 398 boats by Wednesday. DBoats will increase from 98 to 134.

In the Nushagak, there are 559 permits on 401 boats. In the next 2 days that should move up to 561 permits on 402 boats. DBoats will go from 157 to 158.

In Togiak there are 22 permits on 22 boats, and that should stay the same by Wednesday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,443 active permits on 1,047 boats and 396 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 24,267 sockeye swam through the weir on Sunday, for a season total of 390,647 so far.

17,639 fish were part of the early run, and 6,628 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 11,146 sockeye on Sunday for a season total of 1,069,221.

47 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 2,339.

Fleets caught 2,777 chum on Sunday, for a total of 177,478.

7,610 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 134,819.

And 354 cohos were caught on Sunday, their total is 604.

A total of 1,384,461 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

Yesterday, Port Moller sent out their ninth stock composition of the season for July 2–July 3. They reported a bafflingly low percentage for the Nushagak River from the 190 fish that they analyzed. But they note that things like this are bound to occur when sampling random sockeye.

North Peninsula 0.5%, Ugashik 14.6%, Egegik 14.4%, Naknek 11.3%, Alagnak 10.7%, Kvichak 15.0%, Nushagak 0.5%, Wood 19.7%, Igushik 12.8%, Togiak 0.1%, Kuskokwim 0.3%

For Port Moller catches on Sunday, no fish were caught at station 4.

Station 2 caught 3 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 10.

Station 6 caught 21 fish in the small net and 22 fish in the big net. That catch index is 103.

Station 8 caught 36 fish in the small net and 13 fish in the big net. That catch index is 118.

Station 10 caught 28 fish in the small net and 26 fish in the big net. That catch index is 135.

Station 12 caught 14 fish in the small net and 8 fish in the big net. That catch index is 53.

Station 14 caught 25 fish in the small net and 35 fish in the big net. That catch index is 124.

Station 16 caught 21 fish in the small net and 9 fish in the big net. That catch index is 72.

Station 18 caught 2 fish in the small net and 22 fish in the big net. That catch index is 58.

Station 20 caught 19 fish in the small net and 6 fish in the big net. That catch index is 63.

Station 22 caught 24 fish in the small net and 6 fish in the big net. That catch index is 72.

Station 24 caught 13 fish in the small net and 19 fish in the big net. That catch index is 77.

Overall, the average catch index for Sunday was 73. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 507mm, and 530mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

