Fish Numbers Report: July 3, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Wednesday was 2,056,291 fish, making the total season catch 16,666,241. Overall escapement is at 6,781,651 so far. The total run as of Wednesday, July 2 was estimated at 24,597,892 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and the preseason estimated range is 37–66 million.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 922,918 fish on Wednesday, for a total of 9,087,809 with an average drift delivery of 830 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 221,577 yesterday, for an overall count of 4,237,891 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 13,325,700, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 103,527 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 2,527,555 sockeye up the Nushagak so far, with another 21,552 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

1,164 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 26,847 so far this season. 10,529 chum passed the sonar, for a total of 293,808.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and has exceeded its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

103,008 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Wednesday, for a total of 1,548,810 so far, with another 23,244 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 15,042 fish yesterday, for a total of 161,526, with an additional 6,588 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik’s preseason escapement estimate is 340,000 fish.

Togiak

Fishing crews in Togiak caught 17,556 fish on Wednesday, with a total catch of 46,686 so far, with an average drift delivery of 309 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 750,000 fish.

The Togiak River’s forecasted run is 1 million fish, and its escapement estimate is 230,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 529,470 fish yesterday; their total is 2,879,058, with a drift delivery of 1,053 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is around 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 661,722 yesterday, for an overall count of 1,788,510 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 5,667,568, and the pre-season forecast is a 16 million sockeye run.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 25,692 fish yesterday, their total is 584,196. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 229,776 fish, for a total of 546,270. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and their escapement goal range is 2 million to 10 million.

Alagnak

406,254 fish were counted swimming in the Alagnak River yesterday, making their total 658,044. The Alagnak River’s escapement is estimated to be 2.7 million sockeye.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 401,257 fish yesterday, making their total catch 3,131,905, with an average drift delivery of 1,228 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 5.2 million fish.

108,348 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 655,176 fish. The Egegik river’s escapement forecast is 1.1 million fish, with an escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 3,837,081, and the preseason run forecast is 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 185,090 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 1,520,783, with an average drift delivery of 1,348 sockeye. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 36,462 yesterday, for a total of 100,074 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, with an escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 1,720,857, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 233 permits on 167 boats. By Saturday that should move up to 234 permits on 168 boats, and the number of DBoats will stay at 67.

The Ugashik District has 219 permits on 149 boats, which should increase to 237 permits on 161 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will move up from 70 to 76.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 319 permits on 245 boats. That should increase to 379 permits on 288 boats by Saturday. DBoats will increase from 74 to 91.

In the Nushagak, there are 764 permits on 546 boats. In the next 2 days that should move down to 762 permits on 544 boats. DBoats will stay at 217.

In Togiak there are 22 permits on 22 boats, and that should stay the same by Saturday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,557 active permits on 1,129 boats and 428 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 15,531 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 294,654 so far.

13,223 fish were part of the early run, and 2,308 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 89,450 sockeye on Wednesday for a season total of 913,325.

8 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 2,273 thus far.

Fleets caught 2,933 chum on Wednesday, for a total of 168,582.

28 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 127,112.

And no cohos were caught on Wednesday, their total is 242.

A total of 1,211,534 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

The overall catch index improved a bit yesterday, and Port Moller crews estimate that catch and escapement will remain strong through July 8th, and its peak will be July 3rd or 4th.

For Port Moller catches on Wednesday, no fish were caught at stations 2 and 24.

Station 4 caught 4 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 13.

Station 6 caught 52 fish in the small net and 54 fish in the big net. That catch index is 212.

Station 8 caught 31 fish in the small net and 22 fish in the big net. That catch index is 110.

Station 10 caught 3 fish in the small net and 5 fish in the big net. That catch index is 19.

Station 12 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 2.

Station 14 caught 12 fish in the small net and 8 fish in the big net. That catch index is 48.

Station 16 caught 6 fish in the small net and 16 fish in the big net. That catch index is 55.

Station 18 caught 28 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 70.

Station 20 caught 2 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 5.

Station 22 caught 10 fish in the small net and 10 fish in the big net. That catch index is 46.

Overall, the average catch index for Wednesday was 53. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 506mm, and 530mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.