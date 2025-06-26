Fish Numbers Report: June 26, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Wednesday was 1,452,835 fish, making the total season catch 3,604,834. Overall escapement is at 2,943,741 so far. The total run as of Wednesday, June 25 was estimated at 6,638,575 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and the preseason estimated range is 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 1,219,272 fish on Wednesday, for a total of 2,501,367, with an average drift delivery of 928 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 214,566 yesterday, for an overall count of 2,711,805 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 5,213,172, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 92,718 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 1,685,493 sockeye up the Nushagak so far, with another 37,098 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning.

303 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 18,008 so far this season. 16,926 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 186,157.

The Nushagak River is getting close to its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and is within its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

103,632 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Wednesday, for a total of 1,008,096 so far, with another 41,934 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 18,216 fish yesterday, their first of the season, with an additional 6,414 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik’s preseason escapement estimate is 340,000 fish.

Togiak

Fishing crews in Togiak caught 2,654 fish on Wednesday, for a total catch of 8,866 so far, with an average drift delivery of 85 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 750,000 fish.

The Togiak River’s forecasted run is 1 million fish, and its escapement estimate is 230,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught no fish yesterday; their total is 36,680. The pre-season catch forecast is around 7.7 million fish.

Naknek tower crews spotted 10,428 fish yesterday, their total is 86,982. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

The Kvichak River crews counted 7,992 fish, for a total of 9,504. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and their escapement goal range is 2 million to 10 million.

The total preseason estimate for Naknek/Kvichak is a 16 million sockeye run.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 114,151 fish yesterday, making their total catch roughly 482,951, with an average drift delivery of 464 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 5.2 million fish.

9,090 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 135,450 fish. The Egegik river’s escapement forecast is 1.1 million fish, with an escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is around 698,401, and the preseason run forecast is 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 116,758 fish yesterday, their total harvest is over 574,970, with an average drift delivery of 954 sockeye.

Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish, and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, with an escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 258 permits on 183 boats. By Saturday that should increase to 267 permits on 188 boats, and the number of DBoats will go from 75 to 79.

The Ugashik District has 174 permits on 119 boats, which will increase to 179 permits on 122 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will go from 55 to 57.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 125 permits on 104 boats. That should increase to 166 permits on 139 boats by Saturday. DBoats will increase from 21 to 27.

In the Nushagak, there are 886 permits on 630 boats. In the next 2 days, that should bump up to 893 permits on 635 boats. DBoats will increase from 255 to 257.

In Togiak there are 18 permits on 18 boats, and that should stay the same by Saturday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,461 active permits on 1,054 boats and 406 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 6,139 sockeye swam through the weir on Wednesday, for a season total of 182,121 so far.

Around 5,845 fish were part of the early run, and 284 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 43,940 sockeye on Wednesday for a season total of 629,163.

29 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 1,707 thus far.

Fleets caught 1,059 chum on Wednesday, for a total of 135,608.

407 pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 98,482.

And no cohos were caught on Wednesday, their total is 18.

A total of 864,978 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

Crews at Port Moller have broken a record. Station 8’s index is officially the highest they have ever recorded, a whopping 605. But this doesn’t mean we have a tsunami of fish coming our way; rather, the run seems compressed in one area, as neighboring stations also had high averages. Regardless, there are still plenty of fish en route.

But first, the latest stock composition, observing June 23 and 24:

North Peninsula 0.5%, Ugashik 5.4%, Egegik 22.6%, Naknek 9.1%, Alagnak 4.0%, Kvichak 20.7%, Nushagak 20.0%, Wood 15.2%, Igushik 1.9%, Togiak 0.2%, Kuskokwim 0.5%

For Port Moller catches on Wednesday, no fish were caught at Stations 4, 18, and 20.

Station 2 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 6 caught 33 fish in the small net and 48 fish in the big net. That catch index is 211.

Station 8 caught 107 fish in the small net and 155 fish in the big net. That catch index is 605.

Station 10 caught 93 fish in the small net and 79 fish in the big net. That catch index is 397.

Station 12 caught 42 fish in the small net and 34 fish in the big net. That catch index is 147.

Station 14 caught 0 fish in the small net and 3 fish in the big net. That catch index is 7.

Station 16 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 22 caught 1 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 8.

Station 24 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Overall, the average catch index for Wednesday was 125, the highest by far. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 502mm, and 527mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.