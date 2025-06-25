Fish Numbers Report: June 25, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Tuesday was 859,575 fish, making the total season catch 2,130,403. Overall escapement is at 2,701,665 so far. The total run as of Tuesday, June 24 was estimated at 4,862,068 sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and the preseason estimated range is 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 593,233 fish on Tuesday, for a total of 1,260,499, with an average drift delivery of 979 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 218,227 yesterday, for an overall count of 2,497,239 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 3,757,738, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 111,913 sockeye on Tuesday, for a total of 1,592,775 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

1,478 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 17,705 so far this season. 19,300 chum salmon passed the sonar yesterday, for a total of 169,231.

The Nushagak River is over halfway to its expected escapement of 2 million fish, with an escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

106,314 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Tuesday, for a total of 904,464 so far, with another 28,320 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Togiak

Fishing crews in Togiak caught 1,927 fish on Tuesday, for a total catch of 6,212 so far, with an average drift delivery of 53 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 750,000 fish.

The Togiak River’s forecasted run is 1 million fish, and its escapement estimate is 230,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught no fish yesterday; their total is 36,680. The pre-season catch forecast is around 7.7 million fish.

Naknek tower crews spotted 17,556 fish yesterday, their total is 76,554. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

The Kvichak River crews counted 1,314 fish, for a total of 1,512. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and their escapement goal range is 2 million to 10 million.

The total preseason estimate for Naknek/Kvichak is a 16 million sockeye run.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 93,163 fish yesterday, making their total catch roughly 368,800, with an average drift delivery of 513 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 5.2 million fish.

7,746 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 126,360 fish. The Egegik river’s escapement forecast is 1.1 million fish, with an escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 525,160, and the preseason run forecast is 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 171,252 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 458,212, with an average drift delivery of 1,436 sockeye.

Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish, and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, with an escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 259 permits on 186 boats. By Friday that should increase to 262 permits on 187 boats, and the number of DBoats will go from 73 to 75.

The Ugashik District has 174 permits on 118 boats, which will increase to 176 permits on 120 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will remain at 56.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 52 permits on 45 boats. That should increase to 61 permits on 52 boats by Friday. DBoats will increase from 7 to 9.

In the Nushagak, there are 878 permits on 622 boats. In the next 2 days, that should bump up to 887 permits on 630 boats. DBoats will increase from 255 to 256.

In Togiak there are 17 permits on 17 boats, and that should increase to 18 permits on 18 boats by Friday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,380 active permits on 988 boats and 391 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 10,582 sockeye swam through the weir on Tuesday, for a season total of 175,992 so far.

Around 10,165 fish were part of the early run, and 417 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 53,193 sockeye on Tuesday for a season total of 585,223.

54 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 1,678 thus far.

Fleets caught 326 chum on Tuesday, for a total of 134,549.

No pinks were caught the other day, their harvest is 98,075.

And no cohos were caught on Tuesday, their total is 18.

A total of 819,453 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

The daily catch index has decreased this week, but they say that could just be due to normal variability. To quote the Port Moller crew, if the run is indeed very early, we would expect catch indices to continue decreasing in the coming days.

For Port Moller catches on Tuesday, no fish were caught at Stations 2, 20, and 22.

Station 4 caught 27 fish in the small net and 42 fish in the big net. That catch index is 159.

Station 6 caught 40 fish in the small net and 25 fish in the big net. That catch index is 156.

Station 8 caught 9 fish in the small net and 12 fish in the big net. That catch index is 57.

Station 10 caught 11 fish in the small net and 20 fish in the big net. That catch index is 74.

Station 12 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 14 caught 2 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 5.

Station 16 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 18 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 24 caught 0 fish in the small net and 5 fish in the big net. That catch index is 12.

Overall, the average catch index for Tuesday was 42. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 500mm, and 525mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.