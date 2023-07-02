Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 2, 2023

If you’d like to send a message to the fleet, get in touch or give some perspective, give us a call 842-5281 or send an email to fish@kdlg.org .

The numbers

Fleets harvested 2,462,127 fish bay-wide, bringing the total season catch to 8,296,701. The total run as of yesterday was 11,888,507 sockeye, and cumulative escapement was at 3,335,306 with another 256,000 in-river.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 1,020,980 fish yesterday, with an average drift delivery of 1,080 sockeye. The total catch is at 4,446,891.

The drift fleet has caught 82.1% of that total harvest, with Nushagak set netters harvesting 14.5%, and set netters in the Igushik harvesting 3.5%.

Nushagak River

At the Nushagak River sonar, 21,755 sockeye passed on Saturday for a total of 1,093,316 fish up the river so far.

597 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar for a total of 23,679 this season. That’s just about halfway to the escapement goal for chinook this season, which is at least 55,000.

And another 1,144 chum salmon passed the sonar, for a season total of 60,301.

Wood River

39,378 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Saturday, for a total escapement of 1,636,452. Another 12,744 swam up as of 6 am this morning.

About 8 million sockeye are expected to return to the Wood this season.

Igushik River

20,028 sockeye passed the Igushik counting tower on Saturday, for a total of 145,620 fish this season. Another 2,298 swam past the tower as of 6 am this morning.

Togiak

Togiak fleets caught 4,688 fish yesterday, for a season total of 16,231 fish.

Escapement is still at zero, but the forecast is an estimated 700,000 sockeye, and about 500,000 for harvest.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets hauled in 184,454 fish on Saturday, bringing the total season harvest to 829,312 fish. This season’s total escapement is at 206,016 fish, with 44,134 of those fish swimming upstream yesterday.

The drift fleet caught about 83 percent of the total harvest, Naknek setnetters caught 10.9% and Kvichak setnetters brought in 6.1%.

Naknek River

In the Naknek River, 18,576 spawners swam upstream yesterday, bringing the river’s cumulative escapement to 126,426.

Kvichak River

In the Kvichak River, almost 14,898 fish made it upstream past the counting tower, for a total escapement of 66,930 fish so far.

Alagnak River

In the Alagnak River, escapement counts just began, with 12,660 spawners heading upstream yesterday.

The Naknek is forecasted to see a 6.5 million sockeye run, and the Kvichak is expecting to see over 8 million fish. The Alagnak is forecasted to get around 4.2 million.

Egegik

Fishing crews in Egegik had a big day yesterday, hauling in over 1.2 million fish. The average drift delivery was 1,752 fish and the season’s total catch is now at 2,875,997 fish.

Egegik drifters have hauled in about 81.7% percent of the harvest and setnetters have caught about 18.3% percent.

Another 132,996 fish escaped upstream on Saturday, bringing the season’s total escapement to over 251,634 fish, with an estimated 225,000 in-river. The total run is now at 3,352,631 fish.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets caught zero fish on Saturday. The season total is at 108,568 fish harvested so far, with Ugashik drifters catching 93.6% of that, and setnetters catching about 6.4%.

504 spawners swam up the Ugashik River yesterday, bringing the season’s total escapement to 2,268 fish so far, with a total run of 112,336.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 am this morning, in Egegik, there are 424 permits on 320 boats. Permits will increase to 440 permits on 336 boats by Tuesday, and the number of DBoats boats will stay the same at 104.

The Ugashik District has 58 permits on 47 boats, which will also increase slightly to 60 permits on 49 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will stay the same at 11.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 423 permits on 341 boats. That will increase to 438 permits on 351 boats by Tuesday. DBoats will increase from 82 to 87.

In the Nushagak, there are 715 permits on 514 boats. In the next 2 days, that will go to 714 permits on 513 boats. DBoats will stay the same at 202.

The Togiak District has 21 permits on 21 boats, which won’t change in the next two days.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,641 active permits on 1,243 boats and 404 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 3,882 sockeye swam through the weir Saturday, for a season total of 313,227.

An estimated 3,347 fish were part of the early run, and 535 fish part of the late run.

Area M

No area M harvest data to report today.

Port Moller Test Fishery

The test fishery crew analyzed 190 fish for the June 29-30 stock composition estimate.

The largest percentage of the fish sampled were swimming to the Egegik River – an estimated 32% were headed there.

About 16% of the sampled sockeye were swimming to the Kvichak River.

An estimated 15% of the samplings were on their way to the Wood River.

And about 14% were heading towards the Naknek River.

The estimate for the Nushagak is 9%. 5% are swimming to the Ugashik, and about 3% to the North Peninsula. Another 3% are on their way to the Alagnak, 2% to the Igushik, and less than 1% to the Togiak and Kuskokwim rivers.

No catch indices to report today. Port Moller boats were unable to fish because of inclement weather yesterday.

