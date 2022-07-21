Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 21, 2022

'Fish for Families' sends of Bristol Bay sockeye to Chignik and Yukon River communities

Bristol Bay’s sockeye run has been tremendous. But other communities across the state have experienced record-low returns. A new program, ‘Fish for Families,’ aims to bring salmon to the Chigniks and communities along the Yukon River. KDLG's Izzy Ross talked to the program’s director, Natalie Sattler, about these efforts and what the plan is moving forward.

You can find out more about the seafood donation program at the Alaska Longline Fishermen Association's website.

Ted Krieg reads a Dave Carlson diary entry from July 12 - 22, 1939.

This summer, we’re taking a few minutes each week to sit back and listen to a day in the life of a commercial fisherman from more than 80 years ago. Local historian Ted Krieg started reading daily entries from the 1930s diary of Dave Carlson, who lived and worked in Bristol Bay. Each Thursday, Ted joins us to read another passage from Dave Carlson’s life, transcribed by Arlene Atkinson.

Fleets pulled in 338,500 fish on Wednesday, for a season total harvest of just under 58 million fish. Another 283,959 fish escaped past counting towers across the bay, bringing the population of active spawners to 18 million.

Bristol Bay’s run is now 76 million sockeye.

Nushagak District

As we head toward the end of July, Nushagak District harvest continues to drop. The fleet caught 67,000 fish on Wednesday, for a total harvest of almost 22.7 million fish.

46,697 salmon escaped up the district’s rivers, for a season total of 17.3 million.

The Nushagak District’s total run is now 30 million fish.

Nushagak River

Nushagak River’s sockeye escapement is slowing: 7,577 sockeye were counted swimming past the sonar, for a season escapement of 3.4 million fish.

The chum run was 1,332 for a total escapement of 99,467.

The sonar crew counted 31 Chinook on Wednesday, bringing escapement to 43,753.

Wood River

The Wood River’s run is holding steady: 22,242 sockeye swam past the tower, and another 1,476 swam upriver this morning. The Wood’s total escapement is at 3.6 million fish.

Igushik River

The Igushik tower crew counted 16,878 sockeye on Wednesday, and another 5,394 as of 6 a.m. this morning. The Igushik’s total escapement is at 280,368.

Togiak District

Daily harvest in Togiak was 7,500 fish, for a total of 250,025.

Togiak’s tower counted 3,198 fish on Wednesday and another 2,682 fish this morning. The total escapement there is now at 48,438.

Togiak’s total run is now 295,781 fish.

Naknek-Kvichak District

The Naknek-Kvichak fleet brought in 113,000 fish on Wednesday. The cumulative harvest is now 13.9 million fish.

Escapement across the district was 207,930, for a total of 7.5 million.

The district’s total run is now 21.4 million.

Naknek River

The Naknek’s escapement was 15,876 on Wednesday, for a cumulative of 1.9 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak’s run is still coming in strong: Another 113,130 fish swam past the counting tower on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4 million.

Alagnak River

Alagnak’s daily return was 78,924, for a total of 1.5 million.

Egegik District

Egegik’s fleet caught 90,000 on Wednesday, for a total harvest of 15.2 million. Escapement there was 13,192, for a season count of 1.7 million.

Egegik’s total run has reached 17 million.

Ugashik District

Ugashik fishermen caught 61,000 fish on Wednesday for a total harvest of 5.7 million. Escapement up the Ugashik River came in at 12,942 fish, for a season total of 1.3 million.

Ugashik’s total run is now 7.1 million.

Chignik Weir

At the Chignik Weir, 2,712 early run salmon returned for a total of 415,616. The late run came in at 10,838 fish, for a total count of 159,752.

Another 18 Chinook came back, for a season total of 500.

Area M

Area M fishermen caught 141,224 sockeye on Wednesday, for a total of 7.4 million. The fleet also caught 1,078 kings – that total harvest is at 8,873. The pink salmon catch was 99,803 for a total of 1.3 million. The daily chum harvest was 24,025, bringing that total catch to 639,367. The coho catch was 2,185 for a total of 6,934.

About half of the Chinook harvest was caught by the South Peninsula’s Shumagin Islands and South Unimak and fleets in June, and a little over half were caught in the Shumagin Islands areas in July.

Those fleets also caught most of Area M’s chum and pink salmon harvests in June.

The South Peninsula’s South Unimak and Shumagin Islands fleets also caught a little over half of the total sockeye catch in June, while the North Peninsula caught a little less than half of Area M’s total sockeye harvest.

