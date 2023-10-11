© 2023 KDLG
Togiak woman missing after boat found on Nushagak River

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published October 11, 2023 at 7:02 PM AKDT
Lewis Point on the Nushagak River.

Kelly Coopchiak, 25, of Togiak has been missing since October 7. On Saturday, a Koliganek village public safety officer alerted Alaska State Troopers of a swamped boat in the Nushagak River near Lewis Point. The boat was empty and had no identifying registration numbers. On Monday, troopers received word that Coopchiak was likely in the vessel. She is now considered missing.

The Alaska State Parks and the US Fish and Wildlife Department conducted an unsuccessful air search and parties have also searched nearby cabins.

Search efforts are ongoing as of October 11. State troopers and Dillingham Search and Rescue are searching the river by boat.

State Troopers in Dillingham encourage anyone with information on Coopchiak’s location to call (907) 842-5641.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
