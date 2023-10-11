Togiak woman missing after boat found on Nushagak River

Kelly Coopchiak, 25, of Togiak has been missing since October 7. On Saturday, a Koliganek village public safety officer alerted Alaska State Troopers of a swamped boat in the Nushagak River near Lewis Point. The boat was empty and had no identifying registration numbers. On Monday, troopers received word that Coopchiak was likely in the vessel. She is now considered missing.

The Alaska State Parks and the US Fish and Wildlife Department conducted an unsuccessful air search and parties have also searched nearby cabins.

Search efforts are ongoing as of October 11. State troopers and Dillingham Search and Rescue are searching the river by boat.

State Troopers in Dillingham encourage anyone with information on Coopchiak’s location to call (907) 842-5641.

