Public Safety

GCI service interruptions for 911 calls in Dillingham

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM AKDT
The GCI store in Dillingham. August 1, 2023.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
The GCI store in Dillingham. August 1, 2023.

Yesterday afternoon GCI sent a service update text to customers in Dillingham. The message says customers are experiencing interruptions to 911 calls from mobile phones. Customers are still able to call the emergency dispatch center and police station from mobile phones, as well as 911 from landlines. The text says GCI will provide updates to the community.

The Dillingham Fire Department says that in an emergency, if 911 service is interrupted, to call the direct dispatch line at 907-842-5354.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

