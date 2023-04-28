Car crash injures two people in Dillingham

A car crashed into a ditch in by the Bristol Bay Native Association on Windmill Hill in Dillingham around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The two people in the car were sent to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Frank Woods, who works at BBNA, was driving home for lunch when he saw the accident and stopped to help.

“A bunch of people from traffic and BBNA started helping direct traffic and get the people out of the vehicle," he said. "I just backed off the road in the inbound traffic, I had my flashers on and just was helping direct traffic as they were rescuing the people out of vehicle. They did a great job.”

The car was likely going fast when it crashed, said Fire Department Coordinator Scott Runzo. The fire department received a report of the accident through 9-1-1, and Runzo said an ambulance arrived within two minutes.

“Then the fire truck came and secured the scene and secured the vehicle, making sure there was no fuel spill or any sparking that might cause any problems,” he said.

Runzo said drivers around town should slow down and wear their seat belts, especially as ice melts and new folks arrive in town.

“Even in the small town, you never know what's going to happen," he said. "So seat belts are really important. And speed is the one thing that hurts us all in a motor vehicle accident.

Runzo didn't have any additional information about the condition of those involved in the accident. The car was still in the ditch by BBNA on Friday at noon. No one from the Dillingham Police Department was available for comment as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.