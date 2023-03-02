© 2023 KDLG
Public Safety

1 person dead and another critically injured after a snowmachine crash near Port Alsworth

KDLG 670AM | By Izzy Ross
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM AKST
Landing in Port Alsworth NPS.JPG
K. Tucker
/
NPS
An undated National Park Service photo from a plane landing in Port Alsworth.

A snowmachine crash near Port Alsworth left one person dead and another in critical condition on Sunday, according to an online release from Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they received a report at 12:49 p.m. that two people were at the scene of a single-vehicle collision.

Community members and a health aide responded to the crash and found 19-year-old Alexia Wolfson of Chugiak, who did not have a pulse. The first responders tried to save her, but Wolfson was declared dead at the Port Alsworth clinic. Another person was critically injured and medevaced to a hospital in Anchorage.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office and Wolfson’s next of kin have been notified, and troopers say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Izzy Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
