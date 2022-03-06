Five people survive plane crash near Iliamna on Saturday, troopers say

A plane carrying five people crashed about eight miles southwest of Iliamna around 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to a dispatch post from Alaska State Troopers. All five adults survived the initial impact, but sustained “serious injuries,” troopers said. The current medical status of the people involved is not known.

Around 1 p.m., troopers received notice of an emergency locator transmitter — a device that sends out an audio alert when activated. The signal was coming from the offshore ice on the lake.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers launched an R44 helicopter from the King Salmon area, and local crews and private aircraft from Iliamna tried to access the site.

Rescue teams and troopers located a Cessna 206 with a tail number of N1853Q which had been destroyed in the crash. According to the Federal Aviation Administration database, the plane is registered to Send North , the Anchorage-based branch of Send International , an evangelical missions organization. Send North “supports and administers remote ministry activity” in Alaska and parts of Canada.

Bad weather conditions initially stopped rescue teams from the Alaska Air National Guard at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson and the U.S. Coast Guard in Kodiak from reaching the area.

At about 6 p.m. — at least five hours after the plane went down — those rescue teams arrived at the crash site and lifted all five people from the scene. They were flown to Iliamna and then medevaced to hospitals in the Anchorage area.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident and will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

