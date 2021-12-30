Search continues for New Stuyahok's Andrew Wyagon who went missing during snowgo trip Wednesday

Wyagon was driving a blue Polaris machine from Dillingham to New Stuyahok. Volunteers and state troopers are searching for him today. Anyone who has information on his current location can call the troopers at (907) 842-5641.

New Stuyahok resident Andrew Wyagon is missing, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Wyagon, 68, left Dillingham on his snowmachine Wednesday morning, headed for New Stuyahok, a village roughly 50 miles away. But he never arrived, troopers said in an online report. Weather in the area was snowy and cold. Wagan was driving a blue Polaris machine.

Troopers say he was reported overdue Wednesday night. And they have confirmed that he’s not in New Stuyahok or in Ekwok, a community nearby.

A ground search in the area Wednesday night did not turn up any leads, troopers say.

Spokesperson Austin McDaniel said the search for Wyagon continues today.

“Search and rescue teams from Dillingham are searching the ground between New Stuyahok and Dillingham,” he said.

Troopers are coordinating with Dillingham's volunteer search and rescue crew. State and wildlife troopers are also looking for Wagan by plane, and have notified local air carriers in the area to be on the lookout.

Troopers in Dillingham are asking anyone who has information on Wyagon’s current location to call them at (907) 842-5641.

Correction: This story was corrected to reflect that Andrew's last name is Wyagon, not Wagan.

