Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Bristol Bay until late Friday

The Alaska Department of Transportation recommends staying off Dillingham roads or driving slowly.

More than a foot of snow could hit some areas of Bristol Bay today, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory, and the Alaska Department of Transportation is recommending that drivers stay off Dillingham roads if they can. For those that must drive, DOT asks that they go slowly.

According to the National Weather Service, most parts of the Bristol Bay from Dillingham to Naknek to Pilot Point can expect between 6 to 11 inches of snow to accumulate. The heavy snowfall compounded with winds blowing 15 to 25 miles per hour could reduce visibility to less than half a mile.

The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

