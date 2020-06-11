Two deaths in New Stuyahok, troopers report

Devin Andrew, 23, and Jamie Acovak, 31, died Thursday morning in the village, according to state troopers in Dillingham. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case.

Two people have died in the Bristol Bay village of New Stuyahok.

Troopers received a report of an alleged assault between 23-year-old Devin Andrew and another man early this morning. The man was injured and treated at the local clinic.

According to the trooper dispatch, the New Stuyahok village police officer heard that a 31-year-old woman, Jamie Acovak of New Stuyahok, was found unresponsive at the residence of that man. A health aid responded and confirmed that Acovak had died.

State troopers in Dillingham say they arrived in New Stuyahok around 9:30 a.m. and were told that Andrew, one of the men involved in the initial assault, had gone to his home. The dispatch release says that troopers spoke with Andrew through the door, and that shortly after, they heard a gunshot from inside the house. According to the dispatch, troopers and a health aid entered and performed emergency measures, but Andrew died.

Next of kin for Acovak and Andrew were notified. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation. The remains of both will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

