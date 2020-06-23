Twelve new cases of COVID-19 at OBI seafood plant in Dillingham mark largest single-day case count

OBI Seafoods confirmed today that the 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dillingham are workers at its Wood River seafood processing plant.

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were announced yesterday by the City of Dillingham -- the community’s largest single-day case count.

OBI Seafoods confirmed today that the 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dillingham are workers at its Wood River seafood processing plant. The individuals are asymptomatic and all were in quarantine together when they tested positive.

OBI is working with state and local healthcare providers to conduct contact tracing investigations, and the company has contacted other employees who may have come in contact with the individuals.

Ocean Beauty and Icicle Seafoods recently merged operations, creating the new company OBI Seafoods.

After they tested positive on the sixth day of quarantine they were moved to isolation facilities at the company’s closed campus in Dillingham.

The seafood company is testing all employees before they get to Dillingham. That’s followed by two more rounds of testing while in quarantine, according to the announcement.

In April, Dillingham’s city and the Curyung Tribal Council asked the governor to consider closing the fishery, citing the region’s limited health care capacity.

Free walk-in testing is available to the community at Capstone Clinic in the Dillingham harbor. Those experiencing any symptoms can call their healthcare provider or the question line at the hospital at 907-842-9440. That helpline is also available to support anyone in Dillingham who has questions or concerns.

