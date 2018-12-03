Troopers search for Togiak burglar

Jaron Wassillie, 23, is wanted for allegedly burglarizing a business and the school in Togiak.

Alaska State Troopers are searching for Jaron V. Wassillie of Togiak, who allegedly committed two burglaries in the village.

On Nov. 27, law enforcement investigated a break-in at a business. They found over $1000 worth of damage and more than $2800 worth of cash and merchandise missing from the establishment. Troopers say that they were able to identify 23-year-old Wassillie as the burglar.

On Friday, troopers investigated a break-in at the school in Togiak. Investigation revealed Wassillie, once again, as the alleged culprit. Troopers say he caused damage that will cost over $750 to repair. Items worth several thousand dollars were also missing, including student laptops. Law enforcement recovered some of these when they executed a search warrant.

For the two burglaries, Wassillie faces six felony charges, two for burglary, two for theft and two for criminal mischief.

Wassillie remains at large and a warrant was requested for his arrest.

