Three COVID-19 cases reported in the Dillingham Middle/High School

Three people at the Dillingham Middle-High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update from the school district Tuesday.

Superintendent Jason Johnson said the school was notified of the cases Monday, conducted contact tracing that evening, and reached out to families of children identified as close contacts.

According to the school’s guidelines, close contacts who are not vaccinated are required to quarantine for 10 days after exposure before returning to school. If they provide a negative test on day five or later and don’t have symptoms, they only have to quarantine for seven days.

Close contacts who are vaccinated can stay in school as long as they don’t experience any symptoms. The school encourages them to test three to five days after they are exposed.

Johnson said the school has notified families of the guidelines, and added that if necessary, Dillingham Public Health will conduct further contact tracing with families to determine any additional close contacts outside the school system.

