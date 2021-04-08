Thirteen residents test positive for COVID-19 in Dillingham Census Area

People 16 and older in Bristol Bay can receive vaccines for the virus in all communities from BBAHC. Appointments to schedule vaccinations can be made in Dillingham by calling (907) 842-9440 or by contacting your local health clinic.

Thirteen residents of the Dillingham Census Area tested positive for COVID-19 between April 6 and 7.

According to a press release from the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, the cases are travel related and their households have been advised to isolate. The state epidemiology team has begun contact tracing.

In Dillingham, COVID-19 tests are available from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m. near the airport at the Capstone Clinic in the Freshwater Adventures building.

People 16 and older in Bristol Bay can receive vaccines for the virus in all communities from BBAHC. Appointments to schedule vaccinations can be made in Dillingham by calling (907) 842-9440 or by contacting your local health clinic.