Thirteen people test positive for COVID-19 in the Dillingham Area last week

Thirteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in three communities in the Dillingham Census area last week between January 15-22. One case is in the City of Dillingham and is related to travel, according to the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. The other twelve cases are located in two other communities in the area.

The state reported 50 cases in the Dillingham area and two hospitalizations in the last 30 days.

The health corporation is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel, essential workers and seniors, and it is working to distribute the vaccine more widely.

You can get on the vaccination waiting list — call (907) 842-9440.

BBAHC urges residents to continue to take precautions to prevent mass spread of the virus — social distance, wash hands, and wear masks.

