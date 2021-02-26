Tax Tip of the week: When to expect your refund

Tax season is upon us. Tune in each Friday for a weekly tip on how to file your taxes from the Alaska Business Development Center.

We’re airing a tax tip of the week each Friday from the Alaska Business Development Center. KDLG’s Izzy Ross hears from staff member Ena Burr.

Tip #3: Most refunds are issued in less than 21 days after the tax returns is accepted by the IRS. If you file a return containing the Earned Income or Child Tax Credits, you will not receive your refund before March 1. For more information, visit www.abdc.org.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send out teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

