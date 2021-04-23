Tax Tip of the week: Tax help is available

It's the final Tax Tip of the season! The Alaska Business Development Center is here to help you file your taxes. The deadline to file is May 17.

KDLG’s Izzy Ross gets the tip from Program Coordinator Mannie Boitz.

Tax Tip #11: It's the final Tax Tip of the season! The deadline to file your 2020 taxes is May 17.

The Alaska Business Development Center can answer questions and help anyone and everyone file their taxes. You can reach them at 907-562-0335 or info@abdc.org. You can also visit the website for more information at www.abdc.org.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

