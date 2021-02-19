Tax Tip of the week: Stimulus payments

Tax season is upon us. Tune in each Friday for a weekly tip on how to file your taxes from the Alaska Business Development Center.

We’re airing a tax tip of the week each Friday from the Alaska Business Development Center. KDLG’s Izzy Ross hears from staff member Ena Burr.

Tip #2: Haven’t received your stimulus payments? Ask your tax preparer about the Recovery Rebate Credit, a credit on your 2020 tax return for claiming the payments you are eligible for. The credit will increase your refund or decrease an amount due. For more information, visit www.abdc.org.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send out teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

